As I write this article, we’re several weeks into the coronavirus social distancing and nationwide lockdowns.
This pandemic has presented many different kinds of challenges for all of us — health, stress, anxiety, financial, social, etc. Many have lost loved ones or know people who have been ill.
For others, it hasn’t presented too much of a disruption — more of an inconvenience, really — but no matter where you may fall in this worldwide scenario, it’s important to remember that great strength can come from hard times.
One of my favorite parables, a Native American parable (author unknown), goes like this: When you look at the rings of a felled tree, you can see that some of the rings are very close together, while others are spaced quite a bit apart.
The rings that are tight together indicate tough times for the tree such as drought, fire, or insect invasion, and consequently, very little physical growth takes place for the tree during these times.
The rings that are farther apart indicate the opposite — good times for the tree where there is plenty of rain, sunshine and excellent soil conditions. During these good times, the tree grows much faster.
The point of the parable is that the strength of the tree is in the tight rings, where the wood is harder, stronger, more resilient, and therefore, a much better building material. This can be true for all of us. Difficult times can yield a stronger faith, a more resilient attitude, a more unassailable spirit.
As religious reformer and author of “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Mary Baker Eddy, writes: “Trials teach mortals not to lean on a material staff — a broken reed, which pierces the heart. We do not half remember this in the sunshine of joy and prosperity. Sorrow is salutary. Through great tribulation we enter the kingdom. Trials are proofs of God’s care. Spiritual development germinates not from seed sown in the soil of material hopes, but when these decay, Love propagates anew the higher joys of Spirit, which have no taint of earth. Each successive stage of experience unfolds new views of divine goodness and love” (”Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Page 66).
Through this complicated and uncertain period, haven’t we all had opportunities to experience the higher joys of Spirit — to reach out to those in need, to donate time or money to charitable causes, and to spend more time with family?
Perhaps, we’ve taken more time to strengthen our faith by thinking and acting more consistently with our spiritual connection to God, divine love. I know I’ve thought a lot more about how I can be a better person — more patient, thoughtful, unselfish and forgiving.
And I’m always amazed at how many situations come up on any given day to put those qualities into practice! It’s not always easy, but it always brings about worthwhile results.
This to me is the real blessing that comes from adversity. As the Apostle Paul writes in his letters to the people of Corinth: “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory” (II Corinthians 4:17).
This weight of glory is the spiritual growth we can all experience during challenging times — the catalyst that purifies motives, softens hearts, closes divisions, and the one that allows us to feel our place in God’s universal family, “held in the gospel of Love” (”Science and Health,” Page 576).
We will get through this difficult period, and we will only be strengthened as a result — making us more resilient, stable, courageous and strong — just like the tight-ringed tree.
Katie Martin is a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Newburyport.
