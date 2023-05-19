”The one who enters by the gate is the shepherd of the sheep. The gatekeeper opens the gate for him, and the sheep hear his voice. He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. When he has brought out all his own, he goes ahead of them, and the sheep follow him because they know his voice. They will not follow a stranger, but they will run from him because they do not know the voice of strangers.”
John 10:2-5 (NRSV)
When my oldest child was about 5 years old, a friend of his invited him to attend “Buddy Week” at his karate dojo. Having already demonstrated a decided lack of interest and skill with soccer and baseball, I was glad to pursue another option for sports for him.
Was I impressed with what I saw! The instructor, a young woman, had the kids sitting in straight rows, legs crossed, hands on their hips and quiet. Five-year-olds!
She would call to them with various commands and they would jump up, execute the command, and return to their orderly row. My son was enjoying it, and I was pretty certain we’d sign up.
What confirmed my decision was discovering that the young woman was a product of the dojo herself, and was only 16 years old. What an amazing model of leadership for my kiddo!
We are impressed when we see people lead with authority, getting great results out of those who are following them. We are appreciative when a leader is able to hold the attention of a group, and to get the group to work together well.
The sensei at that dojo showed great leadership from the standards we hold in our culture.
It is only because it is so familiar to us that we hear Jesus’ leadership described as a shepherd, we do not spit out our coffee when we read it. This is not a model where the followers show strength in orderliness, obedience and quick, uniform action.
Instead, the flock is given great self-determination, to wander where they will, to do what as they determine and when they would like. Yes, there are boundaries on the pasture, and yes, they will shift to a different area slowly at different times of the day, but overall, it is an extremely gentle, permissive way of being led.
It is notable that many experiences of church are rigid and constricting. Does not this image of shepherding indicate that Jesus allows us a lot of latitude, as long as we remain within the borders of a safe pasture?
I have been blessed by this refreshed vision of how Jesus leads us this week. It has helped me to imagine that God watches us patiently, unhurriedly, guiding us when we are steering toward danger.
It has encouraged me to allow myself to just “be” inside the pasture, rather than feel I need to be marching in a certain direction. I hope the image of Jesus as not sensei, but shepherd, blesses you as well.
In Christ,
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.