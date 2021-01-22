The day after the Capitol was stormed, Senate Chaplain Rev. Barry Black said, “Words matter” and words have “the power of life and death.”
He was paraphrasing from the Book of Proverbs in the Bible. Another Bible passage from James says that the tongue is small, but is a fire that boasts of great things.
Words can be incendiary, or inspiring. We will all remember words spoken at the Jan. 6 rally, including “trial by combat,” “fight like hell,” and “you can’t take back your country with weakness.”
Courts will decide if such words are treasonous, but the intent was clear: Use whatever force necessary to stop certification of the election. President Trump echoed a major theme of his approach to life: Do whatever is necessary to win. Never apologize, never admit defeat, win at all costs.
The problem with a “win-at-all-costs” mentality is that it denies realities of being human — vulnerability and fallibility. Christian scriptures are clear about admitting these realities; Paul even said he would “boast about his weaknesses” so that the grace and power of God would be made known.
Unfortunately and sadly, as a child, President Trump did not experience much grace, especially from his demanding father, and the rigors of a military high school. From that childhood imprint, he found it hard to show empathy or compassion.
I pray for President Trump that he can be open to accepting the realities of human limits and vulnerabilities, that he can one day feel the deep sadness that underlies human anger.
The coronavirus pandemic, tragic as it is, has been an opportunity for all of us to recognize human frailty and the absolute necessity of compassionate care for one another. We need to know of our interdependence. We need one another to make it through tragic times.
We continue to be inspired by the words of Abraham Lincoln: “to have malice towards none and charity (love) for all.”
Lincoln followed in the way of Jesus, who did not return evil for evil, but called us to love all neighbors, and even enemies.
Despite Roman persecution, Jesus never condoned violence but clearly told his followers to put away swords. Despite murderous racism, Martin Luther King insisted on nonviolence and gave sermons about the ability to actually “love the white man.”
Most of us cannot live up to such lofty standards, but we do well to keep hearing, studying and striving for these ideals.
Do we really want more unity in this country? Do we want to say goodbye to hostility and rampant polarization? Well, it all comes down to love, in terms of compassion, which is understanding and empathizing with others, especially their suffering, and finding ways to help and heal.
Love understands that the world and humans are imperfect. To quote the noble words of Martin Luther King, love understands that “whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.”
Love often finds the sadness or suffering underneath anger, and does its best to heal or relieve that suffering. Love seeks to understand more than to be understood, to quote St. Francis. Love listens long and hard before speaking; love can have true dialogue and compromise, and this is our prayer for the new Congress.
If we commit to love every neighbor we can be a more unified America. Singer Ken Medema put it well: “I see America through the eyes of love, and long for all her people to be free. And if you see, put your hand to the job, there is work that must be done, 'til freedom’s song is sung from sea to shining sea.”
The Rev. Ross Varney is pastor of Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.
