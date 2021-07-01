In the Spirit: Hear and forgive: Learning humility in Pride Month

I’m writing this on June 28, the anniversary of the beginning of the Stonewall Riots.
These events of 1969 became a major impetus for LBGTQ+ equality, and Pride marches have marked each June since. We also just passed the fifth anniversary of the deadliest attack against LGBTQ+ people in U.S. history —the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
This horrific attack, amid the growing swell of voices celebrating the dignity of LGBTQ+ people in parades across the globe, surely brings into focus how far we are from a truly equitable society. We’re actually a society that has introduced over 250 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures in 2021 alone.
I grew up near Orlando and my social media feed lights up each year following the Pulse anniversary with words of solidarity, public sorrow and encouragement to never forget. This, of course, is no bad thing. Often, our memories are too short-lived and forgetfulness, or perhaps indifference, clouds our capacity for empathy or action.
But the sources of many of these statements are disquieting, including many churches and individuals who have contributed to an atmosphere of and exclusion. And we must be careful.
Virulent anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, still so prevalent, or even less obvious forms of othering, don’t get to be whitewashed with sentimental “thoughts and prayers” on Facebook pages.
And users of such rhetoric don’t get to become “one of the good ones” by declaring support for people they’ve spent their lives rejecting just because they tragically died. This cannot be allowed to become a cathartic exercise to ease guilty consciences.
If you partake in expressions of belief that dehumanize, reject or other LGBTQ+ people, or remain silent while others do, you participate in this cycle of violence. Statements in response should be of confession not self-exoneration.
You cannot fan the flames through jeers, ridicule and outright condemnation, and then seek to excuse yourself from participation when a violent person takes you seriously and acts on your words and beliefs.
But I should say we, of course, at least on some level. I’m part of this thing, this family. I don’t speak from outside looking in. I’ve given my life in service to the church —thrown in my lot with these people, my people, that I love so much.
I may think differently about what the boundless love of God means for LGBTQ+ people than some Christians, and I might lead an affirming, inclusive church, but I’m implicated, too.
I may not be posting my solidarity all over social media to exempt myself from participation in the tragedy of bigotry, but I am writing this column. I am saying something. And this can’t be just a different medium for me to also seek self-exoneration, to look like “one of the good ones.” This has to be confession.
Our hearts should break for those lost on June 12, 2016, for those whose lives were taken on June 28, 1969. But our hearts also need breaking over our participation in the cycle that results in all the June 12ths and June 28ths.
So, LGBTQ+ family, do not let our public displays of affection exempt us. Don’t let us believe that our repentance and work of reconciliation is finished if we put up a pride flag.
Whether you lived the terror of Stonewall Inn or Pulse nightclub, or you live knowing that because of who you are any place, any time, could be your Pulse, your Stonewall, your June 12th or 28th, do not exonerate us to placate our guilt.
But please, I beg of you, hear our confession — hear and forgive.
The Rev. Jarred Mercer is the priest at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
