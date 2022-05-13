Like many of you, this past week I have been in a few conversations about the “Over the Rainbow” dance that will be held by Newburyport Youth Services and NAGLY.
Most of my conversations took place within the context of the Seacoast Interfaith Clergy Association as we discerned how we might respond as religious leaders in the community. I will let the letter to the editor that I am signing on with my colleagues speak for our collective response.
In this space, I wanted to reflect a bit on a key value that has been important to me throughout these conversations: hospitality.
Often, when we are faced with situations that are controversial in our lives and our communities, we can turn to our religious faith to guide us in our decision-making.
Recently, in our community, there have been a number of issues that people might have wrestled with to understand what the most ethical and moral response might be.
Whether it has been folks fleeing their homelands seeking sanctuary or the most recent example of providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ kids, we have been faced with questions of whether or not to provide hospitality to different groups of people.
For many religious traditions, certainly for Christianity, which is the tradition I speak from, hospitality is a core value. Welcoming strangers and providing sanctuary to those who society marginalizes has been a role the church has played throughout history.
Providing hospitality is not about agreeing with everything or even anything the person seeking space thinks or believes. Hospitality is about providing space for those we know, those we don’t know, those we agree with, and those we don’t.
One of the first things that stood out to me about the original cancellation of the “Over the Rainbow” dance was that it was a violation of hospitality. Safe space that had been opened was then closed.
I imagine that some of the folks who called for the cancellation of the dance have based their opinions on their religious beliefs. Without getting into theological arguments about beliefs that might move folks to resist the dance, I have to wonder how important hospitality is compared to those other beliefs.
While I don’t know how we achieve world peace or how to overcome all of the divisions in our society, I believe that we take a huge step forward when we choose hospitality as a guiding value.
My personal vision statement for ministry has become creating spaces for community where people know they are loved. Imagine what our world could look like if we all chose to provide safe spaces for everyone to be without judging them.
I am thankful for all of those in the Newburyport community who have repeatedly chosen hospitality for folks who are seeking spaces to be themselves. I am thankful that the leaders at St. John’s Masonic Lodge honored their value of hospitality, and I am thankful that the dance will be going ahead as planned.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.