In the Spirit: How do you get real hope?

During this pandemic crisis in our world, I find a common theme throughout it all — the need for hope.
We need hope as humans, wouldn’t you agree? It’s one of the fundamental questions of life. Is there hope? It’s asked everyday by thousands and thousands of people in thousands of different ways.
Hope is a word that we like to throw around in our culture: I hope this works; I hope it doesn’t rain; I hope you feel better. You buy stock in a company and hope that it will rise. People buy a lottery ticket with hope of winning.
But when the world talks about hope, it means “maybe.” It’s optimistic thinking. It’s a wish. But there’s no certainty.
But Christian hope is different. Christian hope is the very opposite of uncertainty. Christian hope is real. It is not based on our desires, our wishes or our imaginations.
It is based on who God is, his promises and his actions in history. As the writer of Hebrews says to Christians, “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure.” Let me share with you four rock-solid certainties you and I can stand on during these troubling times:
1. Death is not the end. One of the universal problems we’ve all got is death. Death is in our face constantly now with this coronavirus. The world hopes at its best that there is something more — somewhere over the rainbow, maybe. But as Christians, we have real hope. Because Jesus rose from the death, we can conquer death.
2. God forgives. We all have regrets, don’t we? We all have things we wish we hadn’t done or said. Here’s the hope you can have: God forgives you through Jesus Christ! As a perfect sacrifice, He received the punishment for your sins and mine. God wants to forgive you, and give you a clear conscience and a clean slate. That’s real hope.
3. God’s power is available to you. I think we all would agree that life right now seems a bit “out of control.” The truth is that you can’t manage all that life is going to send you, but God can. And through Jesus, He will give you a power to live life now, by his strength through the loneliness, health problems, money problems, addiction problems, whatever comes your way.
4. There is a better tomorrow. Do you want to know why I believe in heaven? It’s not because I’ve watched movies or TV shows depicting a future life or read stories in Reader’s Digest. I believe in heaven because Jesus rose from the dead, and Jesus has told us about heaven. Jesus tells us that heaven is a place of release and relief. There is no fear, no sorrow, no heartache.
How do you get this real hope? You don’t have to buy it. You don’t have to earn it. You don’t have to roll the dice and hope your number comes up. You just have to believe and trust in Jesus Christ as your Savior and Lord.
Romans 10:9 says, “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Do you have this real hope? Will you believe that he died on the cross for your sins, he rose from the dead and is alive today, and he wants to be the center of your life, “your living hope.” Ask him to be your hope today!
The Rev. Peter Balentine is pastor of Hope Community Church in Newburyport.
