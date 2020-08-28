In the Spirit: 'I could be wrong'

“I could be wrong.”
This is a phrase that has become increasingly important to me as I do my best to interact with people with whom I might disagree.
My use of this phrase has changed over the years, but it has become an anchor for me as I try to engage in respectful dialogue.
I have written on the subject of respectful dialogue a number of times in this column, but considering our current societal and political environment, I feel like it remains an appropriate topic to reflect on.
Perhaps, the greatest tool that I have found for engaging with people who hold different perspectives, opinions and beliefs than me is this simple phrase, “I could be wrong.”
I know that I am not the only one who uses this phrase when disagreeing with others. I often see the phrase used in a sarcastic manner after someone has made an argument that they feel quite confident they have won.
I imagine that most of us can think of an example of someone smugly stating, “I could be wrong,” at the end of a point-by-point argument intended to silence the opposition. I admit that I have used this phrase in this way as a weapon in my rhetorical arsenal.
I have tried to stop doing that because it really does not work toward my goal of respectful dialogue. In fact, I have found that the phrase has become far more effective the less that I say it.
Instead of stating, “I could be wrong,” as a sarcastic punctuation at the end of my argument or as a disclaimer to protect me from not thoroughly researching my facts, I have instead tried to let the phrase become an anchoring mantra that helps me to remain humble.
Instead of stating this phrase to those I am arguing with, I do my best to truly believe it. I try to remind myself all the time that no matter how much research I have done, no matter how confident I might be in my own position or no matter how passionately I believe whatever it is I am arguing, I could be wrong.
The more I believe that I could be wrong, the more open I am to hearing what the other person has to say. If I can accept that I could be wrong, then I don’t feel like I have to become defensive when my position is challenged.
The past few weeks, I have engaged in more arguments on social media than I usually do. I have found that carrying a foundational belief that I could be wrong has helped me to stick to the facts of the argument without feeling personally offended when people disagree with me.
I have also found that it has been much easier to admit that I was mistaken at times. Conversely, I have seen a number of people resort to name-calling and character attacks when it was clear that their argument had been proven wrong.
So, as we continue to navigate our polarized society, here are some things that I have learned along the way.
We are all wrong sometimes. Being wrong doesn’t make us bad people. Admitting we are wrong doesn’t invalidate everything we think or believe.
Remaining open to hearing what others have to say and to the possibility that we might be wrong actually helps us to share our thoughts and opinions with more confidence.
Knowing that we could be wrong motivates us to do our research and try our best to be right.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.