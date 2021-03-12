In the Spirit: Imagine the power of grace

A week ago, my laptop stopped communicating with my wireless printer for no apparent reason.
After trying in vain to reach a technician by phone, I finally relented to using the chat option. After an hour and a half chatting with the tech, we were disconnected.
I had given my phone number just in case this might happen, but never received a call back. I'm sure many of you can relate to the feelings of anger, frustration and hopelessness that ensued!
Miraculously, I found another phone number to try and managed to get through to a woman whose first words to me were, "This is Grace.”
Prior to her answering the phone, I had rehearsed a litany of complaints that I was going to unload on whomever answered, but those three words stopped me short.
I briefly thought about what grace means — good will, forgiveness and mercy. I took a moment and calmly explained the problem, whereupon she transferred me to another technician.
When I was connected to him, I found myself saying, "Hi, where are you from?” This young man from the Philippines and I had a wonderful conversation for the next 10 minutes.
At the end of the 10 minutes, the problem was resolved, but more importantly, I'd made a friend. He thanked me for being so kind and patient because, he pointed out, by the time customers usually get to him, they're ready to explode!
After I hung up the phone, the thought came to me, imagine the power of kindness, patience and grace — how they can change the world! We seem to be living at a time where tempers run high, misunderstandings are prevalent, and taking sides is normal and essential.
Can grace still find a place in our collective hearts?
Christ Jesus said, “Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbor, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;” (Matthew 5:43, 44).
Those are pretty tall orders! Is it any wonder Jesus was followed by just a few loyal followers at the time of his crucifixion — only 11 disciples that we know about? He had preached to and healed thousands, but where were they?
Where would I have been — at the foot of the cross with the hope and expectation of seeing what would happen as a result of unconditional love and forgiveness, or would I have gone back to life as usual? I hope it would be the former.
We need moral courage to bring about peace on earth.
Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer and founder of Christian Science, says in her book, "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures," referring to Jesus, “The great demonstrator of Truth and Love was silent before envy and hate. Peter would have smitten the enemies of his Master, but Jesus forbade him, thus rebuking resentment or animal courage. He said: "Put up thy sword” (Page 48).
In other words, put away the anger and hate and watch what love can do.
We all want to feel love, forgiveness and understanding, and when those qualities are put into practice — even if it's just in small ways like talking kindly to a computer tech in the Philippines — the power of love is tangibly felt.
It’s the love that has its source in Divine Love — another name for God. As Eddy reminds us, "The miracle of grace is no miracle to Love” (Science and Health, Page 494).
Katie Martin is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport.
