In the Spirit: In good or bad times,' Jesus is still our shepherd'

Goodbye 2020! You’ve been a miserable year, but at last we can move on … you know, get back to normal. Everything is going to be all right … right?
Perhaps … unless, of course, 2021 is even worse. That is one rule of this life: Things can always be worse! And even if things go well for our country and the world, who can guarantee that things will go well for me and my family?
As we consider the potential trials and troubles of the new year, we may not feel ready for them. We may not feel strong enough, smart enough, rich enough nor brave enough. In many ways, we may even feel like sheep wandering among a pack of wolves … .
This is precisely the way that Jesus describes his disciples’ situation in Matthew 10:16:
“I am sending you out like sheep among wolves.”
So, what chance do we have? If we are like sheep, then we really have only one chance to survive and possibly thrive in this life. We must find ourselves a shepherd and we must stick close with his flock. This is the only comfort and hope for Christians – that the Lord is our shepherd.
Now, if the Lord is our shepherd, then we shall not want …even though we have no wealth to claim. And he will lead and guide us to green pastures and still waters.
When we are weak, he is able to restore our souls. When we are lost, he will guide us in paths of righteousness. Even through the valley of the shadow of death, we will fear no evil, for he is with us.
In fact, with him near, we will be able to recline and eat in peace even when surrounded by enemies. And one day soon, this shepherd will bring each of his sheep safely home forever.
But how can we be sure that our shepherd is so good and strong and faithful?
Because our shepherd is the Lord Jesus Christ himself, the Son of God, who has already laid down his life for his sheep.
If Christ came to this earth to suffer and pour out his very life for our sins, when we were still his enemies, how much more will he take care of our every need? Nothing can ever separate us from his love! (Romans 8)
This is the confidence we have in 2021. Even if this year is the worst in all recorded history, yet Jesus is still our shepherd. He will never leave us nor forsake us whether by still water or in the shadow of death.
One of my seminary professors (the late J. Christy Wilson), who was a longtime missionary to the poorest and most dangerous parts of the Middle East, shared with our class the great lesson he learned on the mission field.
He marveled at God’s faithfulness to his people in the harshest of places and the darkest of times. He reminded us of Psalm 37:25:
I have been young, and now am old, yet I have not seen the righteous forsaken nor his children begging for bread.
Now, that is a promise that cheers my heart at the start of a new year. We do not know what troubles and terrors await us, but we who belong to Christ know that we will never be forsaken.
With that confidence, let us resolve to draw near – and stay close – to our good shepherd and to one another in 2021. Happy New Year!
The Rev. Michael John is pastor of Market Street Baptist Church in Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.