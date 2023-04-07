One of the many things I love about our community is its respect for religion.
This is rare, especially in the Northeast, which is home to only 12% of the estimated 362,500 religious congregations in our country. This respect is integral to religious and cultural literacy.
Religious literacy is much more than knowledge of sacred texts and religious doctrines, though those are also important.
In the mainstream of 21st century life, religious literacy includes awareness and respect for differences in religious beliefs and traditions as they influence our increasingly diverse neighbors and friends.
It also includes a basic understanding of the complexity of religious influence on traditionally religious holidays, the humanities and our country’s history. Children raised with such awareness have a more expansive view of what it means to be human, historically and today.
I love that Newburyport hosts communitywide iftar celebrations. This tradition was started by the Human Rights Commission in 2017, five years before more than 30 Afghan refugees came to seek safety in our city.
The celebration has always been meaningful and is the more so with our Afghan residents in attendance. It sends a clear message that such traditions matter and enrich our community.
The traditions of opening the State of the City with an interfaith prayer and ensuring clergy involvement in the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance (DEI), as well as other initiatives reinforce the long-standing commitment to include the voices of religious leaders in public dialogue.
This city prides itself on history and includes the various places of worship in that history. It is a city of people who march in solidarity to Congregation Ahavas Achim after acts of hatred and antisemitism and the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.
It is a city where my title and role as the first female pastor of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist is respected and by some even celebrated. That beautiful white church on Pleasant Street, along with more than a dozen other religious congregations, is an integral part of our beloved community.
Each in its own ways, these congregations contribute essential things that support the health and vibrancy of our community.
Community Human Services does its good work out of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church while housing other social service agencies. The thrift shop at Belleville Congregational Church and Saturday free community breakfasts at Central Congregational Church are two more examples of important community partnerships that help meet the needs of all our residents.
And our partnerships in neighboring towns, including the Newbury Food Pantry at First Parish Church in Newbury, and cultural and music festivities and fairs at several churches in and surrounding Newburyport.
Religious literacy also gives us access to a place where we come together in the community to consider the bigger questions in life, to sit with others in silence, and to find equanimity within ourselves.
Such experiences give us the time to celebrate and experience the healing and restorative power of ritual in our lives. These experiences often help us through difficult times, giving us something to turn to for solace and comfort.
We benefit, too, from the people we come to know and love in such communities with all their idiosyncrasies. Children remind elders of the beauty of everyday wonders, and elders give children a sense of belonging by knowing them by name.
Together, we celebrate life and mourn death.
Such literacy matters.
The Rev. Rebecca M. Bryan is minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport.
