In the Spirit: Inaugural words of hope

Our congregation follows the practice of “following the lectionary.”
This means that on Sunday mornings, we read portions of our sacred story as prescribed by a multiyear sequencing of major stories/themes. It means that many congregations will be hearing the same stories in the same week.
It means that I don’t go search out a scripture that happens to support what I am thinking about or what is going on in the world. I don’t go and select the scripture that I want yet most weeks you might think I had as what we are given to read speaks so much to what is going on.
The reading assigned for this Sunday is the story of Jesus’ inaugural teaching. Yup, three days before the inauguration speech in D.C., we hear Jesus speaking to his hometown crowd in Nazareth. There is a buzz about him.
Curiosity about what he will say. He is “their” kid and he will have to remember how they matter to him. They can almost hear the words in advance. Except when he speaks, it isn’t exactly what they had hoped.
He doesn’t have words for them indicating how special they are and how grateful he is to them, instead he quotes from the prophet Isaiah and tells the crowd what he is all about.
Jesus’ inaugural words are an announcement of God’s need for people to be good news for the poor, release for the captives and letting the oppressed go free. Those who had gathered to hear him are distressed.
They seek bodily harm for him but he escapes and goes on about the work of being good news for the poor, releasing the captive and freedom for those oppressed. He goes about that ministry for as long as he can until the cruel and fearful execute him.
They think they have stopped his way but it doesn’t work. God’s vision and love for the world are not stopped by human violence and it is made manifest in the world by those who continue to be good news for the poor, seek release for the captive and freedom for the oppressed.
On Wednesday, we will hear an inaugural speech from our new president. Just as happened for Jesus before his first official speech, there is a buzz of anticipation.
There are those full of hope and those that see only harm to come. There are those waiting to hear their side affirmed and those desperate to show how wrong this administration is. There are lots of different ideas and perspectives.
We are not a Christian country and I am not calling for Joe Biden to quote Jesus from the steps of the White House but I can’t help dreaming about what we could become as a country and as a model for the world if we took it upon ourselves to prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable and worked for freedom for the oppressed.
Painfully and horrifically, we witnessed the opposite of that kind of care with the intrusion on the Capitol last week.
I have no influence on the words of the inaugural speech this week. I would love them to reflect my values but whether they do or not I do have the ability to shape my words and actions around those values being fully aware they are often not popular and come with a cost.
If these are the kinds of values and the way of being you seek in the world, I encourage you to connect with a faith community that will support you and help spread this love, justice, generosity. We need it. You have it to give.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson is pastor of Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury.
