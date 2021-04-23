While they were still talking about this, Jesus himself stood among them and said to them, “Peace be with you.”
… When he had said this, he showed them his hands and feet. And while they still did not believe it because of joy and amazement, he asked them, “Do you have anything here to eat?”
They gave him a piece of broiled fish, and he took it and ate it in their presence. ... Then, he opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures. (Luke 24:36-45).
I had not noticed until this week an extraordinary change, one of the billions of extraordinary changes, that this pandemic has brought faith communities: the encouragement from clergy to “invite a friend to church” evaporated overnight one week in March 2020.
Though many of the faithful were always challenged by this request, it suddenly became impossible as houses of worship went remote, and even something considered dangerous due to being indoors with members of the public.
What to do? What does an "invitation to church" look like when there is no building to come to? We could be perplexed, but instead — as this scripture illustrates — we are freed from a concept of a geographical invitation to one of changed relationship. How does Jesus’ resurrection appearance here demonstrate this?
First, Jesus shows his friends his hands and feet, the place where he bore the scars of his humanity. Showing and sharing our scars with one another, demonstrating that we are not perfect or invincible, helps create connection and trust. People know that we have struggled, and are more free to share their struggles with us.
Second, while the disciples remain puzzled, Jesus asks for something to eat. Sitting down to eat with another naturally leads to listening; it is hard to talk with your mouth full! When we share a meal, we share stories, build trust, learn new things and strengthen relationships.
Finally, Jesus connects what the disciples are experiencing in real time to God’s story with people over time as contained in their Scriptures. He doesn’t interpret what has happened based solely on their own perspectives, but anchors it into a larger story and tradition that can help correct and expand their understanding.
Connection to a tradition larger than ourselves prevents our spirituality from being self-serving or misguided, simply a megaphone for our own ego.
This pattern — showing scars, listening and connecting to specific faith tradition – is a natural model for helping to invite others into their own relationship with God.
As we interact with friends and colleagues in virtual or socially distant spaces and have the chance to share our struggles and listen to theirs, we also have an opportunity to tell them what works for us. We can point to our own participation in a specific community of faith, to particular faith practices that comfort us in stressful, divisive times.
Maybe, like the disciples, they will remain doubtful and wondering for some time. And maybe, like the disciples, they may come to see that their friend has a vital and sustaining faith life that is also available to them!
This has always been the heart of the idea of “inviting someone to church.” It is not to have another person in the pews, but to invite a beloved child of God to recognize their loving creator has extended the invitation to know God personally to them, that they may have a new life.
It is a gift of this unusual time to show us that the lack of meeting together in a building does not prevent the invitations to be extended, that the life of faith needs no roof or walls, and that God’s family grows and expands even still!
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
