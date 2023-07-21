Often when I write this column, I try to share insights and reflections that tend to be rooted in my personal experience of the world.
When writing about personal experience, there always seems to be some amount of confession implied. If nothing else, sharing about an insight gained is a confession to previously being someone who had not had that insight.
As I write this column, however, I think that the confession should be more obvious than usual. I am writing on a subject that I am very bad at living out myself. It is a subject where I need to confess that I do not often heed the advice I am about to give.
I am reflecting on the practice of taking a step back from the busyness of life. I am going on a retreat with some old friends from seminary at the end of the week, and it is the first time I have taken any significant break in a long time.
So, why should you continue to read anything I have to say about the importance of rest and retreat for self-care when I am so bad at doing it myself? I suppose the one thing I am an authority on is the negative effects not taking regular breaks has on our lives.
I know that my mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health all suffer when I do not take a break. This becomes even clearer for me as I prepare to go on a retreat.
I have noticed the version of me is looking forward to being the me who has been on a retreat. Yes, I am looking forward to being with my friends and enjoying myself, but maybe even more than that I am looking forward to being someone who has taken a step back for a little while.
Our society encourages and celebrates busyness, and for some of us it can feel like we are doing something wrong taking time off to recharge.
We can even sometimes share how busy we are, like it is something we are proud of. I realize that what I am writing could seem like a busy brag, but this truly is a confession.
Because I know what it feels like to put off taking time for myself, I also know that it is nothing to brag about. I also know that taking time off can be really hard for many different reasons.
I am truly grateful to have the resources to join my friends on a retreat this year, and I know what it is like to not have resources to get away. Still, I would encourage all of you who have made it this far through this reflection on something I am not very good at to find some way to take a step back from the daily grind if you are able.
I have found small ways to work this into my day, which helps carry me to the longer breaks that I don’t do so often. We are all in different places, but some starting places might be taking off from work one day a week, taking a walk once a day, going for a ride in the car once a day, or adding in any break that you are not already taking.
I will look forward to the rest that I will be getting, and I hope that someone like me will read this and realize it is time for them to retreat as well.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
