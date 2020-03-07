In the Spirit: It's time to show compassion

I once knew a veteran who told me a story, over and over. When he came back from the service, he had words with his father, then threw him down the basement stairs, breaking his arm.
He always said proudly “and he never touched me again!” Yes, his father had beaten him as a boy, but the military gave him the muscle to retaliate and hurt his Dad in return. A bit dramatic and hopefully not common, but the story impressed upon me the truth that unhealed wounds can fester and often come out as anger and violence.
The Buddhists speak the truth about suffering as a central reality of life, and Jesus advocated “taking up one’s cross” in order to follow him. Yet all of us are often busy trying to cover over hurts and suffering. We prefer denial, are ashamed to show any need or vulnerability, but consequently find ourselves isolated, distrustful, sometimes projecting faults and weakness, playing the blame game, even attacking others.
The obvious remedy is to stop wearing masks, stop placing blame on others; instead, be willing to admit both sin and suffering in all lives, especially our own. It is often said that we can’t love anyone until we can love ourselves.
Similarly, we can’t find compassion for others who are suffering until we know how to find compassion for ourselves. The literal meaning of compassion is “to suffer with” (another), a form of comfort.
With regard to illness or misfortunes, are we able to extend to ourselves the same comfort we would extend to others? (Things like suggesting time off or visiting various healers?)
With regard to sin or mistakes, can we extend compassion to self and others? (Things like “Give me a break,” “Allow them a grace period,” “Give him a second chance” or “Forgive 70x7” as Jesus advocated).
The veteran who was proud of winning a physical fight with his father had never felt compassion for himself or for his father.
He did not receive much comfort or compassion for his struggles as a boy and teenager, so he could not feel compassion for his father’s inner struggles, either; life was about fighting, vengeance, losing and winning. And when that didn’t solve anything (beating up his father only created estrangement and bitterness), the poor man turned to the bottle and an early grave.
No, the hurts we all experience in life, whether by misfortune or self-inflicted, are best brought out of hiding into the light.
Rather than fester, they have the opportunity to receive healing, especially as comfort or compassion. We are among the lucky ones if we have had compassionate people in our lives.
Yet, sometimes we have to practice self-compassion as well. Let me conclude with some words from spiritual writer and retreat leader Joyce Rupp. “A fundamental truth lies beneath the practice of self-compassion: We are good! We are worthy of consideration and comfort … . If we are worn to a frazzle ... or nit-picking at our faults and imperfections, we will not have the receptivity to embrace the ‘abundant life’ Jesus spoke of.”
So let’s not “nit-pick” at the imperfections in ourselves or others! It creates a negative spiral.
The world is suffering so much these days and everyone has hurts and wounds, often hidden. Rather than blaming, shaming and fault finding, the way to make the world better is showing compassion, toward self and others.
The Rev. Ross Varney is pastor of Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.
