In the Spirit: It's a time to be caring, compassionate and resilient

Passover is almost upon us. While I know that this Passover will be like none that any of us has ever experienced, I am still taking comfort in the familiarity of the physical and spiritual preparation for the holiday.
After all, an annual practice in the weeks before Passover is to give the house a deep clean to remove all traces of chametz (any food product that may have undergone a rising or leavening process) that would be prohibited over Passover.
But what better time to undertake that practice than now, when we are spending inordinate amounts of time within the walls of our homes, and when we are hyperaware of sanitizing the physical spaces around us.
As for the spiritual preparation, I am seeing the words of the Haggadah, the book that guides us through the traditional Passover Seder liturgy, in a whole new light. There are a lot of misconceptions about what actually goes on at a Passover Seder.
While the event takes place in remembrance of the Israelites leaving Egypt, there is very little mention of the Exodus story told around the Passover table — in fact we don’t even mention Moses’ name.
This might be, according to Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, one of the great Jewish thinkers of the 20th century because “we are closer to God when we are asking questions than when we think we have the answers.”
The purpose of the Passover Seder isn’t solely to reflect on our history — on the story of the Jewish people in Egypt long ago — but to draw on wisdom that can help shape our lives today.
There is one story about Moses —not in the Haggadah —that reinforces this message. Moses was a shepherd before he became the leader of the Israelites. And the story goes that when he discovered the burning bush, he was chasing a single runaway lamb, refusing to let any individual in his large flock go astray.
This caring and compassion were the qualities God saw in him that made him fit to be the leader of the people. The lesson that we can learn from this is that this year we must all act with the compassion of Moses.
We are facing unprecedented turmoil, and it remains unclear what the full scope or effects of the coronavirus outbreak might be.
But certainly in the short term, the lives of people of all ages are being upended as businesses are shuttered, kids are home from school and those at highest risk to their health, many of whom were among the most vulnerable in our population to start with, become isolated.
As much as we — cooped up in our homes, worrying about our loved ones — may feel that we need our own Exodus, we must all function as Moses: We must not overlook a single member of our community, especially, the aged, the infirm, the disadvantaged and the lonely.
In the face of our own discomfort and anxiety, we need to be ready go above and beyond in our support of others in our community, both spiritually and, to the best of our ability, financially.
By remaining resilient, by ensuring that no one feels isolated or overlooked or forgotten, by taking care of one another, we can build a community that will make it out of our own Egypt, and set an example for generations to come.
Alex Matthews is the congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
