Lord, now let Your servant go in peace according to Your promise, because my eyes have seen Your salvation which you have prepared before the face of all peoples, a light to bring revelation to the Gentiles, and the glory to your people Israel."
Forty days after Christmas, on Feb. 2, Christians celebrate the Presentation of the Lord to the Temple.
The events are recounted in the second chapter of the Gospel of Luke, which includes the words of the elder Symeon quoted above. God has promised this faithful man that he will not die until he sees the Lord’s Messiah or Christ (the Anointed One).
The 40 days come from the ancient Israelite tradition of the ritual offering for purification after giving birth to a male infant (Leviticus 12:2-8). A special provision was made for families who could not afford to bring a lamb as a whole burnt offering to replace it by a second pigeon, hence the two turtle doves represented in the icon.
The Lord of the Universe thus makes a humble appearance at his own temple as a 40-day infant raised in a family of modest means. The prophecy says that he is to be a light for the revelation to the nations, which means all of us, and the glory of Israel, the people chosen by God for this very purpose.
To this day, faithful Orthodox Christians bring their infants at 40 days to be presented to the Lord. When a child is brought to the temple, there is no distinction of race, nationality or political affiliation.
The infant is a clean slate, and the parents are full of hope that wonderful things will be written on this slate for the glory of God!
And yet today, we look around and we see a nation torn by political and racial tensions, a nation that seems to have forgotten the light that was revealed to the whole world 2,000 years ago before the faithful eyes of the elder Symeon.
We cannot always change the nation and fix all problems of the world, but what we can do is look at our own life — is it a life lived for the glory of God, or are we merely concerned by the advancement of our own interests?
Can we realign those interests and present ourselves back to the temple to receive God’s guidance and sanctification?
There comes a time in our life when we realize that human means are not enough — we need God.
Come back to your temples, churches and synagogues and pray for guidance and deliverance. Let us all pray for unity and healing of the many wounds so that we can be again a hopeful nation who faithfully awaits the coming of the Messiah!
The Rev. Costin Popescu is the parish priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
