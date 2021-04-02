In the Spirit: It's time for a reformation

As a Unitarian Universalist minister, I serve a congregation of people with diverse theological beliefs and opinions.
Each Sunday, I preach before a wonderful array of atheists, agnostics, Buddhists, Christians, Humanists, Jews, Pagans and Muslims, and “solely” Unitarian Universalists. Many parishioners define themselves as a combination of two or more of these religious traditions.
We are a gathered body of seekers, skeptics and believers. Our traditions and readings harken back to the Christian roots of our Unitarian and Universalist forbearers and also to traditions and texts commonly understood to be secular, like poetry and literature.
You might ask, understandably, whether we celebrate Easter, and if so, how?
What does a Unitarian Universalist minister preach about on Easter when there is such a conglomeration of beliefs within the congregation? Those are fair questions, the answers of which vary somewhat from congregation to congregation.
Over the years, I have preached about Jesus and his teachings, the women who found the empty tomb, and the contemporary relevance of the Resurrection story.
I’ve preached about springtime, rebirth and hope. The theme undergirding them all has been renewal, renewal of faith, dreams and the seasons. But this year, I'll be preaching instead on reform.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines "renew" as: “A restoration of what had become faded or disintegrated so that it seems like new.”
"Restore," a synonym, is defined as: “A return to an original state after depletion or loss.”
"Reform," on the other hand, is defined as: “To amend or improve by change of form or removal of faults or abuses” and “To put an end to (an evil) by enforcing or introducing a better method or course of action.”
We need a reformation in which systems, policies and organizations are made anew to eradicate racism and create equity for all people, especially those who have been oppressed.
We need societal reformation of laws and their enforcement that protect Asian Americans, Blacks and Native Americans. We need a reformation that ends the degradation of the Earth, holds humans accountable, and makes the changes necessary to stop climate destruction.
We need a reformation to create communities that hold all people to be worthy of dignity and respect, to celebrate freedom of gender expression, and to uphold equal rights for the elderly, women and transgender people.
We need a reformation where those who have considered themselves the majority and have held the power in our country relinquish power and join with the rest of us. We need a reformation of the American ideal, historically: white, male, able-bodied and Christians who are younger than 35 and went to prestigious schools, and who are free of addiction and mental illness for themselves or their family members.
Consider the recent shootings of Asian Americans in Atlanta and soon after that the deadliest of mass shootings in two years in Boulder, Colorado.
Add to those the nearly 20,000 Americans killed by gun violence and the additional 24,000 people who died by suicide with a gun in 2020.
Grieve with me for the 555,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19, disproportionality people of color, the elderly and the poor. Remember the rise of what scientists are calling the extinction crisis as every year, names of plants and animals are added to the list of the now extinct.
No, we don't need a renewal, some sort of cyclical spring cleaning to match the season. We need instead a reformation, need to remove faults and abuses, and need to put an end to some well-known evils.
And I think the Earth and Jesus and the women at his empty tomb would agree.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan is minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport.
