In the Spirit: It's time for introspection, personal inquiry

So … we’re one month into 2021 and so far, it’s been … well … disappointingly familiar?
The coronavirus pandemic is still our everyday reality even though vaccines are beginning to roll out.
Yes, we have new and saner leadership at the helm of our government, but it’s still government and politics, which means the meaningful changes will roll out incrementally and will likely be felt even less. It’s fair to say that the great expectation with which we looked forward to ending the year-that-must-not-be-named has left some of us feeling flat.
That’s the thing with expectations, though. Very rarely are they actually met. Even when they are, we’re still left with an ache of unfulfillment.
It’s the human condition: we feel there is something lacking in our life; we pursue what we think is missing; we don’t get it and feel the sting of failure, or we get it and still feel the twinge of disappointment.
What we are really doing is projecting our lifelong internal struggle outward. The feeling that we do not have enough, or that we haven’t done enough, are disguises for the debilitating belief that really plagues us: I am not enough.
It doesn’t matter how rich or how poor we are, how much we have achieved, how many awards sit on our shelves, or how many times we’ve gone viral: feelings of unworthiness haunt us every day.
They may stem from our earliest childhood wounds, or they may be the result of later-in-life traumas. They may arise when we notice others more fortunate than us, or from the ever-changing standards of society and culture. No matter what triggers and feeds our unworthiness, nothing outside of us will ever make us feel whole.
The journey to true fulfillment lies within. It is a journey of acceptance and healing that requires us to place value on who we are, not what we have or what we’ve done.
It may be hard to believe, but we are worthy simply because we exist. Any time we’ve been told otherwise, it’s because the other person has not accepted their own worthiness.
In her bestseller “Radical Acceptance: Embracing Your Heart With The Life Of A Buddha,” Buddhist teacher Tara Brach invites us to unwind the usual spiral of shame-inducing self-talk by taking time to pause and notice where we feel the pain and disappointment in our body.
By accepting that pain isn’t bad or wrong, it’s just pain, and that sitting with it will not end us, we see it in a new light: a guide to the feelings that arise from the unhealed wounds and traumas. Only then can we name them, love them and heal them.
For most of 2020, and it appears much of 2021, many of our external distractions were taken away. Many of us replaced them with new distractions, some of which contributed to deeper unworthiness (our sourdough just wasn’t Instagram worthy enough).
We did not, however, take advantage of the opportunity to fill the time with introspection and personal inquiry. Now, more than ever, is the time to do so.
Only through gentle investigation of our feelings of unworthiness can we begin to heal them and find the inner peace and fulfillment we are seeking.
Give yourself the space and grace to heal. You are worthy.
The Rev. Ogun Holder is the minister of Unity on the River in Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.