In the Spirit: It's time for patience

I recently had an experience that many people will probably be able to relate to.
I went to the grocery store for my regular weekly shopping trip. I went through my now-normal routine of spraying my hands with hand sanitizer, put on my mask, and then double-checked to make sure I had my wallet and keys before heading into the store.
I have always had trouble remembering things like wallets and keys, so when COVID-19 transformed all of our lives, I had to add hand sanitizer and masks to my regular ritual that helps me remember everything I need for a shopping trip.
Last week, however, my new normal routine did not prepare me for what would happen when I arrived in the store.
Although I knew that mask requirements had been lifted for fully vaccinated people, for some reason, I was not expecting to walk into the store and see that half of the people, both shoppers and workers, were not wearing masks.
I felt a bit shocked and disoriented. I was further disoriented when I realized that the arrows on the floors that I had been following up and down the aisles for more than a year had been removed.
I experienced the returning back to the way things had been before the pandemic as a culture shock. Somehow, I was not psychologically or emotionally prepared for the change that I encountered. I was not upset or judging anyone for their choices.
I was simply caught off guard by the new normal that I had been living being abruptly interrupted. Then, I was a little surprised that I was caught off guard.
Perhaps, you have had similar experiences of not quite being prepared for masks coming off or arrows being removed. Perhaps, you have had very different experiences and have been more than ready for these changes for a very long time.
Perhaps, you have never believed that the restrictions should have ever been in place. There are many factors that I am aware of, and probably some that I am not aware of, that contribute to me not quite being ready for the changes that are happening.
There are many factors that contribute to how everyone reading this is feeling about all that we are now experiencing. Whatever all of those factors are for me or for any of you, one thing that I hope is that we can hold in common is having patience with one another.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for everyone in so many ways. It has required us to stretch ourselves in ways that we might not have thought possible. It has changed us, and it has left us with memories and wounds that some of us will carry our whole lives.
In many ways, moving forward together might be harder than shutting things down was. We are not all going to be ready to move at the same pace. This very well could be a time of confusion, continued divisiveness and struggle.
I would like to take this opportunity to offer this one piece of advice; as we move forward, I would encourage us to be patient with one another. We are not all going to be ready to move at the same pace.
We do not all have the same factors to consider in the ways that we move forward. When we encounter someone who is in a different place or has a different perspective than us, I would encourage us to try to be patient.
Be patient with others. Be patient with yourself. I have had to be patient with myself as I come to terms with my own hesitancy to change my new normal.
None of us knows what is going on inside anyone else, so if we have the choice between judging and forcing others to think and act like us or to be patient and kind, I invite us all to practice patience and kindness.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
