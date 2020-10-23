In the Spirit: It's time to take the high road

Jesus said toward the end of his Sermon on the Mount, “The gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few,” (Matthew 7:14) or “Straight is the gate and narrow is the way” in the well-known King James version.
“Straight and narrow” is not an admonition to be a moral purist. Nor is it any reference to being narrow-minded. It is a wise saying that the way to a satisfying, good life involves hard work, intention, even self-sacrifice.
We are all trying to find our way, to find a way to live as fully as possible during times of much tension, division and isolation. More than ever, it will help to remember Jesus’ teaching that the fuller life we seek is a hard way, a way of self-sacrifice, a way of being willing to suffer in compassion with others, the “way of the cross,” to use Christian imagery.
We can also call this “taking the high road,” a noble path, a better way. There are endless examples of taking a higher road: What do we do when an oncoming car is trying to make a left turn, with cars stacked up behind it?
We have every right to continue in our own line of cars, but would we consider slowing, stopping, especially when our side has few cars, to allow a better flow for all concerned?
What do we do when walking the rail trail and the oncoming elderly couple is masked? We may feel we have every right to pass by quickly at 6 to 8 feet unmasked but could we take the nobler way, the more respectful way, and put on our own mask? (Do we need a mandate from the city?)
When our natural inclination is to complain about teachers or too much time on computers for our children, can we remember that teachers and school administrators are struggling to do their best, and are in the same boat we are, balancing safety with personal interaction?
The higher road, the nobler way during a pandemic is to remember as Paul says that “all have fallen short of the glory of God,” that we are all suffering and making mistakes and being short-tempered.
We could all stop blaming and demonizing and work on our own behavior, finding our own better angels. The narrow way, the hard way, is indeed being able to apologize, to say we are sorry and to forgive, to do the work of peacemaking.
The high road is “the road less traveled.” It is biting our tongues when we’d rather retaliate with a zinger. It is listening more than speaking, especially about differences.
It is seeking the common good — what is good for all, not just the best thing for me. I’ve seen a great lawn sign that says I will vote for “faith, hope and love” for the “common good.”
Yes, whoever can bring more harmony and love to our world is on my list. Jesus knew that there are many laws in society. But he was also clear that there are “weightier matters of the law: justice with mercy and compassion” (Matthew 23:23).
Justice is always tempered with mercy in Jesus’ teachings, and we can voluntarily limit our rights and freedoms for the sake of our neighbor, for the sake of a “weaker brother or sister,” as Paul says.
Rather than attack to destroy, let’s take the “higher road,” a nobler, narrower more difficult way, to make our world a better place, to be instruments of peace and healing, to be people who vote, work, even self-sacrifice for the common good, for the greater good.
The Rev. Ross Varney is pastor of Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.
