In Christian tradition, we are still in the Easter season. Easter lasts for 50 days as we recount stories of the Risen Christ showing up all over in unlikely, almost magical ways.
Read a different way, however, there is no magic. These are stories about love that are bigger than the pain of oppression and hatred which seemed to rule their day. We can learn from these stories even today in our world. From whatever faith tradition, or no tradition, these stories have lessons for us all.
There is one story in the New Testament (the Christian scriptures) about two followers of Jesus who are broken and bewildered by the crucifixion and stories of his Resurrection.
At the news of Christ’s Resurrection, and in confusion, they went walking. They walked and talked about what they had heard and seen on their way to Emmaus, a town made famous by this story, but not findable today on any modern map.
While walking, a stranger joined them and reminded them of the old stories of prophets and the coming of the Messiah and what would happen. It took awhile for these two disciples to understand that this stranger was Jesus.
In their distress, they did not recognize their prophet who they thought would save their world from Roman oppression. They were clueless until it all became clear as they were seated at a table sharing a meal with this stranger.
With clarity, they went running to find the other disciples to declare what to them was now obvious. The Christ, what was Jesus, is with them. The “love” that walked among them for awhile was there to stay, showing us how to live with compassion for neighbor, focused on justice.
And this is still true today; Jesus shows us all how to live together, to care for one another, to treat a stranger as a friend, to love our enemies even when they hurt us, to stand up to authority nonviolently. Living this way, the love (what some call “Christ”) can continue to influence our world.
These two disciples never learned the “how” of Jesus’ Resurrection, they learned the “why.” The scriptures don’t explain it; it just happened. The point of the story, for me, is not how the Resurrection came about, but that it did. Beyond some divine slight of hand and heart; the “how” of the Resurrection story is beside the point.
The “why” of the Resurrection is that we are invited to carry the light of love – what Christians call the Christ light with us and see it in each other. The story of these two guys on the road to Emmaus tells us that we are to carry on the work of love that Jesus showed them, and now us.
Whether you believe that Jesus Christ rose again on the third day, or you see Jesus as a prophet who died long ago, the truth is that still, in these stories, we find a model of how we relate to one another as humans, leading with love.
In his lifetime, Jesus walked among those considered the least and tossed aside. He healed the hurting, remembered the forgotten, empowered the marginalized, and gave voice to the need for a way of love that overcomes the evil we see in the world. He showed us all how to lead with love.
What would happen if we all lived this way? May it be so.
The Rev. Holly S. Brauner is pastor of First Congregational Church of Georgetown.
