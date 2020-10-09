Part of Jesus’ genius was his use of metaphors to illustrate spiritual principles.
In one such parable, he tells of a wealthy landowner who hired day laborers, some at the start of the day and others later on in the day.
The Gospel of Matthew recounts, “When evening came, the owner of the vineyard said to his foreman, ‘Call the workers and pay them their wages, beginning with the last ones hired and going on to the first.’ The workers who were hired about five in the afternoon came and each received a denarius. So when those came who were hired first, they expected to receive more. But each one of them also received a denarius. When they received it, they began to grumble against the landowner. ‘These who were hired last worked only one hour,’ they said, ‘and you have made them equal to us who have borne the burden of the work and the heat of the day.’” (Matthew 20:8-12)
This surprising outcome was as shocking to the people of Jesus’ day as it is to ours. What terrible management, to reward those who worked less with the same as those who worked more! This disincentivizes the hard workers and rewards laziness!
But Jesus is not talking about human economics, he is illustrating the economy of the Kingdom of God. He is showing us that we do not work for a relationship with God, we do not earn it or become worthy of it, rather it is given to us graciously at whatever "hour of the day" we can receive it during our lifetime.
Those who have known God since childhood are given the same opportunity for forgiveness and new life as those who find God late in life. It is God’s economy, not that of humanity.
Here’s the shift for those of us who generally have felt we are highly functioning, good people who do good things, responsible, capable, competent.
Before the pandemic, we may have identified with the workers in the parable who worked a full shift: those productive ones who everyone understands are more deserving, who acknowledge God’s grace to those who experience a deathbed confession but hide in our hearts a remnant of pride in our own worthiness.
But now, in a season of COVID-19, we are finding we struggle. We find we are stressed and tired, not able to function as well, shorter in patience, more indulgent with ourselves. We mourn a time when we had the bandwidth to accomplish, achieve, thrive.
Perhaps now, we see this spiritual metaphor differently, through the eyes of those who struggle, who can’t be prideful about personal achievement or righteous about our behavior. Perhaps now, we see with gratitude the grace of God to include even us, even as we feel weak. Perhaps, this allows us to feel connected to those with addiction, who suffer from poverty, mental and physical illness, abuse and racism.
And ultimately, we notice that God has never offered the invitation of faith to anyone because we deserve it, because we earn it, because we are worthy of it. We do not have faith in God because we are so good, but because God is so good to welcome even us into new life.
This season of pandemic, slowing down, and quarantine is reshaping us.
Part of what we are learning is humility, that our worth to God does not come from what we are able to offer God, but only from the fact that God has made us — and out of God’s goodness, intends for us a new and abundant life no matter when we come to know him.
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
