In the Spirit: Learning an important lesson from 9/11

Twenty years ago, we all suffered an incredible tragedy.
The entire world was in shock over the unspeakable evil of senseless killing and destruction in what was the largest terrorist act in human history.
Yes, nations have wiped out nations many times before and tens of millions have been killed in wars or by oppressive regimes, but the world has never witnessed such destruction in the span of a few minutes that was inflicted by a relatively small organization upon the mightiest nation of the day.
Yet even such a dark moment was not devoid of light. There were innumerable acts of great courage and self-sacrifice.
There was also incredible solidarity in our nation – we all rallied around the families of the victims and we united in our support for an appropriate political and military response.
We all experienced a great healing power, the love for our own, the healthy need to protect and grieve over people that belong to our community, to our nation. Other nations, other communities reached out to us in heartfelt sympathy.
Unfortunately, most of that light has been obscured by the ever-increasingly fractured path that we have taken.
The healthy love for our own was superseded in the public sphere by extreme, rigid, uncompromising views. America is either looked upon as a supernation, exceptional and hence above all others, or it is considered the source of many evils around the world, a greedy and oppressive giant.
Scriptures teach that we should love our neighbor as we love ourselves. But how can we love our neighbor if we hate ourselves? Or how can we love others if we are obsessed with our own superiority?
Yes, we are a nation that has had enormous contributions to the modern world. But we are not infallible, and we are not irreplaceable.
We need to learn to accept our nation and love it as it is, acknowledging our mistakes and bad habits and trying to correct them. If we love and respect ourselves in a healthy manner, we will learn to respect others rather than trying to mold them into our image.
If there is one lesson that we should draw 20 years after Sept. 11, I believe it is that we should stop blaming one another, but rather turn a gentle and understanding finger at ourselves and learn to overcome the fragmentation and polarization that has left us disunited and confused.
We can only be strong together, united despite a diversity of opinions.
Mistakes are always going to happen, how we deal with them will ultimately give the true measure of our character as a nation under God.
The Rev. Costin Popescu is the parish priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
