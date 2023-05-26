Unbeknownst to almost everyone, May 18 was Ascension Day – a holy day on the church calendar that is rarely noticed and mostly ignored by even serious churchgoers.
And yet, this day commemorates an event of supreme significance not just for Christians but for every creature on Earth and in heaven.
Forty days after Jesus Christ, the Son of God, rose again from the dead, he ascended to heaven where he was then seated at the right hand of God the Father Almighty. Here is Luke’s description of this momentous occasion after Jesus gave his final instructions to his first disciples:
As (the disciples) were looking on, he was lifted up, and a cloud took him out of their sight. and while they were gazing into heaven as he went, behold, two men stood by them in white robes, and said, “Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking into heaven? This Jesus, who was taken up from you into heaven, will come in the same way as you saw him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:9-11)
Throughout the Book of Acts, the Apostles proclaimed the death, resurrection and the ascension of Jesus. Here is how Peter concludes his first sermon in Acts 2:32-36:
This Jesus God raised up, and of that we all are witnesses. Being therefore exalted at the right hand of God … . For David did not ascend into the heavens, but he himself says:
“The Lord said to my Lord, ‘Sit at my right hand, until I make your enemies your footstool.”’
Let all the House of Israel therefore know for certain that God has made him both Lord and Christ, this Jesus whom you crucified.”
So what difference does this make for us today? All the difference in the universe!
Since the fall of man in the garden, the entire world had been cursed and given over to the evil powers in the heavenly realms.
The “supreme ruler” of this cursed world was the Devil himself – who was not lying when he showed Jesus all the kingdoms of the world and says “all their authority and glory has been delivered to me.” (Luke 4:6)
For thousands of years, the world was in utter darkness until the Son of God came to Earth in the flesh as the man, Jesus. He came take the curse and sin of this world upon himself and to suffer the wrath of God in our place on the cross. God then raised him from the dead and exalted him to the highest place in heaven and has given him all authority in heaven and earth.
In other words, when Jesus ascended to heaven, the entire universe was placed under new management. The devil was cast off his throne, along with all the other spiritual and earthly powers, and Jesus Christ officially became the king of kings and lord of lords.
To those who dare to despise – or even just dismiss – the king of the universe: Be warned!
King Jesus is patient and kind, and has given you time to repent and be forgiven. But be assured, he is coming again to judge the living and the dead, and when he does, “every eye will see him … and all tribes of the Earth will wail on account of him.” (Rev. 1:7)
To you who love Christ: Take courage! The battle is over. There is no more cause for despair. Jesus Christ, your good shepherd, is in charge of everything now and forever – not just the good things, but even the bad things – and he works them all things together for your good. (Rom. 8:28)
On second thought … maybe it’s not so bad to offer so little attention to one Thursday in May.
Ascension Day is not like Presidents Day where we remember our leaders from the past. Jesus Christ lives and reigns over all creation at this very moment.
Therefore, let every day be Ascension Day and let every knee bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is lord to the glory of God the Father! (Phil. 2:9-11)
The Rev. Michael John is pastor of Market Street Baptist Church in Amesbury.
