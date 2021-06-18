In the Spirit: Let's recommit to the work of emancipation

On Friday, June 18, Newburyport joins cities across the country celebrating Juneteenth, a holiday to recognize the end of slavery in the U.S.
I first learned about the holiday from former co-worker and friend Linda Thurston, a lifelong criminal justice activist. Linda taught me about the African American experience.
As she described Juneteenth, it sounded like a family reunion, an almost intimate celebration among segments of the Black community. I was glad to learn that Newburyport is celebrating the holiday so that more people learn this history, but I wondered about what it means for a mostly white community in the North to join a celebration that began in Black communities in the South.
I reached out to another friend and teacher, Matt Meyer. Meyer serves as general secretary of the International Peace Research Association, a global peace studies network. He responded to my questions with some history, writing that Juneteenth celebrations waned in the late 1950s and were not emphasized by the civil rights leaders of the 1960s who chose to focus on the unfinished work of emancipation.
Meyer said he saw the start of Juneteenth’s “rise in popularity in the North (including among white folk) in the wave of 'multicultural education' taking place from the 1990s onward.”
He served as multicultural coordinator in New York City schools at that time. In these celebrations, he saw many positive developments, including a deeper awareness of slavery and consciousness raising about contemporary situations of oppression and human rights abuse. But he also saw that too much emphasis on the history could become a distraction from the work for racial justice that needs to be done today.
The renewed popularity of Juneteenth, Meyer noted, comes in the aftermath of the 2020 protests, which were some of the largest in world history. In his words, they were “centered around the Black Lives Matter banner, but encompassed far more than one organization or even coalition.”
As such, they represent the potential for creative and positive social change in the ongoing work of justice and the backdrop for Juneteenth this year. What does all this mean for us?
Meyer cautioned about Juneteenth celebrations focusing too much on Lincoln’s historic act or how “woke” we are today. He suggests deeper reflection on our troubled history—from the Middle Passage and resistance to slavery through Jim Crow, the advances of the civil rights and Black liberation movements, right up to today’s struggles.
He advocates joining Black-led movements, including those working for criminal justice reform, economic justice, reparations and peace. The organizers of Newburyport’s Juneteenth celebration encourage us to learn about Black culture and history through books and museums, shop at Black-owned businesses, listen to Black artists and display BLM signs.
Much work remains to be done.
The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, a highly respected and nonpartisan think tank, released a report last month showing racial disparities in every facet of life. By many measures, these disparities are greater in Massachusetts than they are nationally.
The Federal Reserve reported that median net worth for white families in the Boston area in 2014 was $247,500, while for Black households it was $8.
Median income for whites is more than double income for Blacks. Dropout rates for Black and Latino students are two to three times higher than for whites.
Incarceration rates for Blacks are eight times higher than for whites. The pandemic raised awareness about health care disparities, but they have been present for years.
In 2018, infant mortality rates for Blacks in Massachusetts were 2.6 times higher than for whites. The MTF estimates that closing these gaps would increase Massachusetts’ gross product by $25 billion over five years.
As we celebrate Juneteenth, let us recommit to the work of emancipation. There is enough work for everyone to join in.
The Rev. Christopher Ney is pastor of Central Congregational Church in Newburyport.
