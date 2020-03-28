In the Spirit: Letting children choose their own religion is a mistake

Well-meaning parents often do something today that prior generations would have found unfathomable: They give their children no religious guidance or instruction. They hope a hands-off approach will allow kids freedom to be authentic and choose whatever path is right for them.
But this novel philosophy is fraught with problems. Most notably, it backfires. It stacks the deck against kids’ abilities to choose because they’re given no foundation for making informed choices. It also deprives them of a proven pathway to the very things that parents say they want for their children: happiness, resilience and compassion among other traits.
Want proof? Check out the September 2018 edition of the Journal of American Epidemiology.
A team of Harvard University researchers – not exactly minions in the tank for organized religion! – reports on a longitudinal study of 5,000 youths who were followed for eight to 14 years.
“People who attended religious services at least weekly in childhood and adolescence were approximately 18% more likely to report higher happiness as young adults (ages 23 to 30) than those who never attended services,” says a Harvard news release summarizing the findings. “They were also 29% more likely to volunteer in their communities and 33% less likely to use illicit drugs.”
Take a closer look. Those who learned devotional practices as youths are well-served by them.
“Researchers found that people who attended weekly religious services or practiced daily prayer or meditation in their youth reported greater life satisfaction and positivity in their 20s — and were less likely to subsequently have depressive symptoms, smoke, use illicit drugs, or have a sexually transmitted infection — than people raised with less regular spiritual habits,” the summary says.
Now sure, one could hope that children would discover spiritual depth and meaning on their own, but how realistic is that? Guidance matters. Parents who want children to eat well teach them how to prepare healthy meals for themselves.
If they want their kids to play music, they expose them to opportunities for instruction and practice. Yet for some reason, many mistakenly trust that solid spiritual formation can happen without putting children on a particular, well-trodden path for success.
Such kids aren’t given more choices as a result of the hands-off approach. They’re given fewer choices because no one ever gave them a toolbox of experience to draw upon. Record numbers are becoming religiously “nothing in particular,” or nones, by default.
Parents and grandparents who are raising kids need to remember a crucial distinction. To give children a spiritual path and equip them with a belief system is not to impose on them a suffocating set of strictures.
Rather, it’s somewhat like introducing children to a particular sport like basketball or soccer. Nothing says they have to play that sport forever. But what they learn about fitness, physicality and teamwork gives them a repertoire applicable to any number of athletic pursuits over their lifetimes.
Conversely, the child who gets no such exposure has no basis to build upon and is less likely to experience the benefits of any type athletics or exercise in young adulthood.
A child left to fend for himself the domain of religion will be like the child who never had a chance to play any sport. He’s apt to be watching from the sidelines, confused why religion is so compelling for most of humankind and disadvantaged on the journey that leads to better health, happiness, moral character and well-being.
I would hasten to add: It’s never too late. Anyone at any age can begin a life-changing relationship with God and find nourishment for that journey in a faith community. Such things do happen.
But they’re more likely to occur and to yield lifelong benefits if, as a child, one learns how to engage a faith tradition, understand its reference points and relate to a spiritual community. Our ancestors knew this. It’s not too late for us to learn from them.
The Rev. G. Jeffrey MacDonald is a freelance journalist and pastor of First Parish Church of Newbury. His new book, “Part-Time is Plenty: Thriving without Full-Time Clergy,” comes out in April.
