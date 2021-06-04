In the Spirit: Living by the Golden Rule

Most world religions have a belief like the Golden Rule of Christianity: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
I was first attracted to The Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) because it appeared to me that this was a religious community that truly practiced the Golden Rule in everyday life.
How to do this, how to see the light in the “Other” as well as oneself is not always easy. In fact, there have been many schisms in the Quaker community caused by disagreements over a Christian faith versus a Universalist faith, unprogrammed meetings (no paid minister) versus programmed meetings, experience of God versus ritual celebrating God, and community values versus individual values.
Where all branches of the Quaker faith seem to agree is in the equality of the “Other.” Many people today are not accepting of those who they see as the “Other.” Many religions credos seem to say, “Our way is the only way.”
Quakers don’t have a required statement of faith and believe everyone has a spark of the divine within themselves.
This attitude is rooted in the Quaker belief in equality. That spark of the divine is in all people, including the "Other." The basic handbook of the New England Yearly Meeting (NEYM) is called "Faith and Practice." The 1985 edition of "Faith and Practice" discusses equality as follows:
“Friends believe the divine Light is accessible to all people, regardless of race, sex, age, or material wealth. Everyone has the potential to respond to God within. All persons ought to have the opportunity to develop their talents and skills under the leadings of the Spirit. Equality is not sameness. It is equality of respect. Every person is a child of God.”
“Early Friends refused to acknowledge class distinctions, hence the use of plain language and refusal of hat honor. Education of both men and women was considered essential, in order to develop the potential to serve God. Eighteenth and nineteenth century Friends were called to witness against slavery and against the unequal opportunities open to women. Twentieth century Friends have tried to address the problems of racism, women’s rights, and the unequal distribution of the world’s resources.”
This has led to what may be perceived as a liberal political agenda. It is a progressive spiritual agenda. It is practicing the Golden Rule with all people. I cannot speak for all Quakers. but in general, Quakers support gay rights, prison reform, equality for all people, women’s rights, gun control, fair treatment for immigrants, protection of the environment, and religious freedom.
Bayard Rustin stood up for gay rights and minority rights. Elizabeth Fry was one of the first advocates for prison reform. John Woolman and John Greenleaf Whittier opposed slavery. Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton were active in the women’s rights movement.
Twenty-first century Quakers have come to feel very strongly about the injustices of colonialism and exploitation of Native Americans and their land.
I often say that Quakers are often too self-righteous, but history has proven them usually right and ahead of their time. Why should this be so?
I think it is because Quakers still look to the commonwealth of community rather than to the accumulation of wealth by the individual. I try to practice the Golden Rule every day and the simplicity of the Quaker testimonies of equality and integrity help me with that intention.
Edward Gerrish Mair is a member of the Amesbury Friends (Quaker) Meeting.
