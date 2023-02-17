Many in the larger community find it hard to understand what it means to be a member of the Religious Society of Friends, a church commonly referred to as Quaker.
“You don’t have a minister?” they might ask. “No, we all minister to each other,“ we reply.
“But what happens? You just sit there for an hour without speaking? There aren’t any hymns?” No hymns, no program, no sermon, at least not at Amesbury Friends Meeting. (Another strand of Friends does have ministers and programmed worship, but most in New England do not.)
We sit in worshipful expectant waiting – in community – for a message from Spirit to arise and be shared aloud.
Although the Society of Friends is in origin a Christian faith, we don’t require a statement of beliefs. All are welcome.
What we do hold dear are several basic tenets by which to live. “There is that of God in each person” is central to all the others.
It follows that, if we each have God in us, we are all equal and should treat each other equally (think of the Golden Rule). If we each have God in us, who are we to remove the life of another, even in what some regard as “just” wars?
If that of God is in each of us, we are led to live simply and not waste resources, so the world can provide for everyone.
A member of the House of Representatives – not a Quaker – recently expressed many of these same tenets.
Part of his address in favor of democracy on Jan. 7 included an alphabetic statement of which values his party upholds as important.
Following is a selection from the twenty-six.
[We] will always put:
Benevolence over bigotry
Democracy over demagogues
Economic opportunity over extremism
Freedom over fascism
Hopefulness over hatred
Inclusion over isolation
Liberty over limitation
Opportunity over obstruction
People over politics
Reason over racism
Substance over slander
These statements honor that of God in each of us. I was gratified to hear the list and wished I could invite the representative to share in Quaker worship with us in Amesbury.
Edith Maxwell of Amesbury is a longtime member of Amesbury Friends Meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.