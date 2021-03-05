In the Spirit: Living poetry in Lent

Poet Mary Karr writes, “Poetry and prayer alike offer … [an] instantaneous connection — one person groping from a dark place to meet with another in an instant that strikes fire.”
Poetry mirrors prayer, perhaps it’s a form of prayer, because it turns us outward. Even if a poem is inward reflection, its gaze is outward facing as it enters the world and confronts the reader, even the author, as something new.
Poetry, as prayer, is a salve against our narcissism, opening us up to others, to the unknown, to God.
It’s one of the few places in our world today where mystery is not only essential but celebrated; where what is unknowable is the aim — the object of desire and the space where desiring happens; where questions are more important than answers; where truth is met not with certainties, but deep in our bones.
Prayer shares that same space. In both, we’re “groping from a dark place,” but also receiving illumination — that striking fire.
The current season of Lent is a 40-day dramatization of this — it’s poetry as prayer lived out in real time. It’s self-denial, decentering ourselves and turning outward to others, to another. Lent is a way of claiming our lives as poetry and turning our lives into prayer.
Lent is often seen as a time of denying ourselves of certain things — chocolate, wine, social media — and this can be a helpful way of reorienting our lives.
But Lent is ultimately not just about denying ourselves of certain things, it’s denying ourselves — decentering the self and learning that our own self-interest is not the most important thing.
And it’s that turning outward, moving beyond ourselves, shifting our gaze to another, that in the end shows us that there is so much more to us than we imagined. As Jesus puts it, it’s losing our life in order to save it (Mark 8:35; Matthew 16:25; Luke 9:24; John 12:25). It’s learning to love.
And love is a learning process, something we need to exercise and develop. Because, if we’re honest, we don’t always know what we’re doing with love.
What we can do is take the love we do know, the ways we’ve been shown love by others, and offer it to the world. That, however haphazard, fumbling or underdeveloped, is the gift — the self — we can give.
And Lent, this learning love, is a microcosm of our whole life of faith or, we might even say, of a fully human life, whatever faith we may or may not hold.
There’s a sense in which the past year has felt like a prolonged Lenten season. So much has been stripped away and pared down. It’s been a time of self-denial. And in a very literal sense, we’ve been forced to turn more inward, not outward, even hiding our faces from one another to love and protect each other.
And the tragedy and pain of this is real. But we have to remember that Lent, this time of decentering and learning to love, bends and stretches us, expanding our capacity for love, making us capable of receiving the new life of Easter — the overwhelming light of resurrection. And as such, it always touches hope.
So use this extended Lenten period we’ve come to call “pandemic time” to enter into life through prayer, life as poetry — a life that becomes deeply aware of the holy presence of the world around it and presents itself in return as an offering, a gracious gift turned outward in love.
By doing so, we just might be made ready, capable, of welcoming the hope that lies ahead.
The Rev. Jarred Mercer is the rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
