I seem to go through periods where nearly every encounter, or thing I read, or conversation will knock me over the head with some big question with which I’m wrestling.
For the past few years, grief, thanksgiving, and the relationship between them, have been facing me at every turn.
I recently heard it said that to be a mortal is to learn to live gratefully amid change. How do we do this? How do we give thanks for what is – not for what we wish to be, or for what nostalgia tells us could have been (nostalgia is always lying, both for what it tells us and what it leaves out!).
How do we receive as gift the things we never wished for. Or, if not for those things themselves, at least for who they’ve made us.
I might think I was happiest or least stressed when I was 10 years old and say, “If only I could return to that time when everything was easy.” But that also means losing who I’ve become now and being an immature 10-year-old again!
I’m not saying we should relish in the whole of our histories. There are many things in our lives that shouldn’t happen, should never happen to anyone, and we have to know when to rail against the darkness.
But how, despite it all, can I give thanks for the now my history has gifted me, even though much of it I can’t rejoice in? I’m afraid I haven’t learned the answer to this yet, but perhaps there’s a way to live toward that answer.
Because the past isn’t in the past, at least not as I experience it. I only know the past as it touches my present, as it lives in me now, with all my reflection, interpretation, rejection or receiving of it.
St. Augustine of Hippo’s Confessions is one of the literary marvels of Western thought. He opens the confessions quoting Psalm 47:2 and 146:5: “You are great, Lord, and highly to be praised;” “great is your power and your wisdom is immeasurable.”
He goes on to say that true understanding and knowledge begin at the point of praise (or, we might say, thanksgiving). In praise, we come to the end of ourselves – everything we already understand, everything about the way we already see the world – and reach beyond.
Until the point of praise, Augustine contends, we don’t really move beyond ourselves in transformation or new knowledge. Praise happens when we come to the end of our understanding and can do nothing but stop in sheer wonder and say, “Thank you.” and this gives us the freedom to move forward into new territory.
This rest in praise, thanksgiving, blessing and wonder is at the heart of Augustine’s famous phrase: God “you have made us for yourself, and our hearts are restless until they find their rest in you.”
I certainly feel like I’m spending a lot of my time at the moment with a restless heart. Uncertainty, frustration, dissatisfaction have all weighed heavy on us in these strange and difficult past few years.
With Augustine, maybe we can live into that restlessness, not by wallowing in it, but by realizing that our restlessness pushes us outward beyond ourselves; knowing that our restlessness can move us into praise.
And maybe in stillness, maybe in silence, at the end of our words, we can muster up a gentle whisper: “Thank you.”
Because it’s not that we need to get where we want to be before we can be thankful, but that living thankfully is the way there.
The Rev. Jarred Mercer is rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
