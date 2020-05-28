We are living through difficult days.
After weeks of social distancing and living with the fear of COVID-19, we are tired, weary and anxious. Sensationalized news coverage and contradictory messages leave us confused and dismayed.
Grief for people we have lost — and for lost employment and opportunity — weigh on our hearts. We mourn with children who have sacrificed rites of passage. We long for things to go back to normal.
But deep down, we know that going back is no longer an option.
This virus, and its impact on our lives, will remain with us. The challenge today is finding the resilience and creativity to continue to adapt to this new environment — and to construct something better than what we lost.
Among the many ways the pandemic has changed our lives, it starkly revealed brutal inequities and long-standing problems in our communities and world. The question is not how to go back, but how to build the future?
Today, some people are envisioning a better world, even in the midst of human suffering and pandemic distress. In mid-May, the International Fellowship of Reconciliation (IFOR) released an open letter to the secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.
IFOR is a global, interfaith movement founded in 1914 amid the bloodshed of World War I. With chapters in over 40 countries and consultative status at the UN, this religious fellowship promotes nonviolence to transform the world away from endless cycles of violence.
The letter to the Secretary-General endorses the U.N. call for a global cease-fire amid the pandemic and asks the world community to go further in the work of reconciliation and justice.
At the start of the pandemic, IFOR members in different parts of the world reached out to one another to learn more about conditions in their communities. The result of these extensive international conversations among peacemakers is a letter that reads in part:
“The pandemic has revealed the single common vulnerability of humankind, which knows no border. We who are but one of the species on the planet Earth must shun our urge for identity superiority or risk even more devastating pandemics. With this shattered illusion of separateness, humanity cannot tolerate war and violence anywhere, as it threatens health and peace for everyone everywhere.”
The authors emphasize three priorities in their appeal to the people and nations of the world: protection for the poor and marginalized people, defense of civil liberties and human rights, and shifting resources to meet human needs and create lasting peace. Actions in support of these goals will begin on May 27 under the slogan, “Make Peace the New Normal.”
Envisioning a season of peacemaking, organizers encourage different kinds of activity, including community support for those who are vulnerable to the virus, time for spiritual reflection, and advocacy with policymakers, officials and opinion leaders about the need to build peace. Photos, videos and reflections of actions will be shared around the world on social media with #MPNN.
What can you do in your daily life to help make peace the new normal?
The goals and values of this campaign are compassion, accountability and change. All of us can rededicate ourselves to these practices with our families, friends and communities — even in times of social distancing and pandemic.
Across the long arc of human history, times of great suffering and turmoil have also been times of creativity and growth toward greater cooperation. While we mourn, we can organize more compassionate and just communities and contribute to a better world.
The Rev. Christopher Ney is pastor of Central Congregational Church in Newburyport and serves on the National Council of Fellowship of Reconciliation.
