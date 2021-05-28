In the Spirit: Making a case for God

I am often challenged about the existence of God.
A friend recently introduced me to an old stand-up routine on religion by George Carlin, known for his “counterculture” comedy. Overlooking the unnecessary expletives, I found myself “laughing out loud” at his clever case for atheism, as he pinpointed many of the big questions that people have wrestled with over the ages.
Carlin points out conundrums about prayer. “If God is going to do what he wants anyway (God’s will), then why bother to pray in the first place?”
He asks: "And why do people pray more prayers on the Sabbath?" … “God’s day off! That’s no way to treat a friend!”
I’m reminded of my mother’s good questions about prayer: “Why should I bother God, when God surely has more important needs in the world to look after!”
What preachers like to call a “divine mystery," full of paradox, Carlin calls a “B.S. story” about a “spooky, incompetent father figure.”
Knowing the power of words and rhythm, he quickly rattles off an impressive list of reasons for atheism: “war, disease, death, destruction, hunger, filth, poverty, torture, crimes, corruption … saying that “results like these do not belong on the resume of a supreme being!”
His conclusion is obviously that, “If there is a God, (he) must be either incompetent or just doesn’t care.” This is the classic question of “theodicy”: How can a “good” God, if also all powerful, allow such things to happen?
I’ve found that one of the best responses to disbelief in God is to ask, “What kind of “God” is the God you don’t believe in?”
Carlin’s common reference to God as both all powerful and all caring speaks of a contradiction within God, thus a God he can’t believe in.
In our church, the United Church of Christ, we like to say that questions are a good thing, and answers can lead to more questions. If a creator God is beyond our imagination, how could God be male?
If prayer obviously does not get us everything we want, perhaps prayer has more to do with meditating and receiving goodness. If the Bible is not an answer book with no contradictions, perhaps we can read it as an “exploration” of people’s views of God over the ages. There are many nuances and diversity in our experience of life and divine presence.
One response I like to give from my Christian background is that “God” is spirit, most fully described as love, or the spirit of love.
And we see that spirit dwelling fully in Jesus of Nazareth. Because of the world’s and Jesus’ suffering, the assumed “omnipotence” of God comes into question. Rabbi Harold Kushner questioned the “power” of God in his book “When Bad Things Happen to Good People.”
Though Jesus did healings, he did not cure everybody everywhere he went. Creation of perfect harmony and the eradication of pain was also not on Jesus’ resume.
For me, I think it is helpful to view God as a spiritual force that we call goodness or love, that can indeed be “omnipresent,” which is what Christians usually mean when we speak of an indwelling Holy Spirit.
There is indeed power in love, even healing power, if we can see all in this world as brothers and sisters, if we treat others patiently, kindly and compassionately.
Whether God is viewed as a separate being or as a spiritual force of goodness and love, every day we have opportunities to cultivate more of God into our lives.
The Rev. Ross Varney is pastor of Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.
