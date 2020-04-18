In the Spirit: On this Day of Resurrection

On this Day of Resurrection let us brilliantly shine,
Pascha, the Lord’s Pascha.
For out of Death unto Life
And from Earth unto the Heavens, Christ our God
Has transported us, who sing the triumphal hymn.
These words will resound very early this Sunday, a mere 15 minutes after midnight, in the ancient Orthodox Christian Paschal Service.
This is neither the Western Christian Easter nor the Eastern Orthodox Easter, but the Lord’s Pascha, accomplished a little under 2,000 years ago, but resonating into eternity.
The Day of Resurrection marks the end of finiteness and the restoration of the unbounded potential of man.
Death can no longer hold us forever, but must give way to life. The earth can no longer swallow us back, who were made out of its dust, but instead we can follow the risen Lord from glory unto glory.
This day does not belong to a specific religious group or church, but rather to all those who are willing to open themselves to its significance.
Salvation comes to the human race, and it is happening today. Therefore, today we can abandon all fear, and step into eternity.
The wheel of time is still turning, with its cycle of birth and death, health and sickness, hope and despair, abundance and shortage, but it cannot block the eternal path to life that has been opened.
This past month, we have all experienced, to various degrees, a terrible and unsettling disruption in our way of life, but this too shall pass.
Even if the world itself were to pass away, the Day of Resurrection would still remain. Today, we get a foretaste of life eternal.
We invite you to join us in this triumphant celebration of life!
It is the first year in the history of the Christian church when we are unable to gather together physically in our churches for the Lord’s Pascha, but paradoxically this opens up new possibilities: through the miracle of 21st century technology, we can still be together while we remain in the safety of our homes.
You are welcome to join us as we light our candles at midnight and we sing repeatedly:
Christ has risen from the dead
Trampling down Death by death,
And to those in the tombs
Bestowing Life.
Instructions for connecting to the midnight service can be found on our website at http://annunciation.ma.goarch.org/.
The Rev. Costin Popescu is pastor of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
