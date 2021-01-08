"So Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child. While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them." Luke 2:4-7 (NIV)
Ordinary people, an unremarkable place, doing what they were expected to do. Regular people, living lives with joys and heartaches, unique to them and also so much a part of the experience of every life.
Everyday people, putting one foot in front of the other, trying to create an island of safety and love even while the forces of politics and economy whirl, bringing uncertainty, insecurity and injustice to the doorstep.
Where is the hero? Where is the one who will save us? Which great leader will come with the right words, the right army, the financial means, to bring us relief? Why haven’t they arrived? Has God forgotten? Or worse, is this God’s intention, a punishment?
Mary and Joseph. You and me. We wonder the same things.
And yet, in the ordinary life of these everyday people, God breaks in. God sends angels, messengers of hope, heralding the coming of one anointed by God to lead God’s people.
And as these ordinary people do their part, welcoming and raising this child, watching him grow, they see the power of God in his life and ministry. They see God’s work through him release physical, spiritual and mental captivity of those struggling around them.
They see a model of justice and dignity for all, even an inversion of the hierarchy of "worth" in the world. And then – most importantly – they see him give this very same power to those who follow him, to … .
Ordinary people, in unremarkable places. Regular people but who now, with the power of the same divine energy of God at work in Jesus’ ministry, are called to continue the good work of forgiveness, healing, freedom, justice and dignity.
People who know that we do not wait on one hero, one strong leader, one government policy, one funding bill to save us — but that the work of God to transform the world has become our work. That each of us in our ordinary place, with the influence we’ve been given, are called to do this work with the power of the Holy Spirit.
This was the message of Christmas for me this year: We do not sit and wait for one powerful person to come fix what needs mending.
Rather, we believe with Mary and Joseph that faithfully doing our part — along with the millions of others who believe — impacts the world infinitely more powerfully than one person ever could.
The power of God came to earth, embodied in the life of Jesus. He has shared this power with us. The work is before us.
May God grant us the discernment and favor to act in faith as we begin this new year.
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
