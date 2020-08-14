In the Spirit: 'Our best hope for healing and justice'

Marvel at the wondrous paradox!
Now the fount of our life has been laid within a tomb;
her tomb has become a ladder to heaven above.
Gethsemane, holy place, the Theotokos reposed in you. Celebrate!
Believers, sing together, having the Archangel Gabriel leading us:
"We salute you, Lady full of grace: O rejoice!
For the Lord is with you and is granting to the world great mercy through you."
These words resonate tonight in all Orthodox churches as we prepare for the Feast of the Dormition of the Mother of God, celebrated tomorrow by all traditional Christians.
But who is this woman who is called “fount of our life” and Theotokos (the one who gave birth to God), and why is she relevant to us today?
Mary was born around the year 20 B.C. of two very pious and righteous parents, Joachim and Anna. They were rather advanced in age and childless, and they prayed fervently to God to grant them a child, promising to dedicate it to God.
Therefore, Mary was brought to the temple as a toddler and raised in the temple complex until she was 15. Because her parents were dead by then and she was too old to live in the temple, she was entrusted to an elder of the community, Joseph, who took her into his household.
This is when the Archangel Gabriel was sent with the most unusual message, that she was going to be with child even though she knew no man.
But before he could give the message, the archangel was amazed by what he saw: this 15-year-old girl was filled with a grace that even archangels do not possess. God has chosen her as the blessed vessel that was going to bear him a human child – the Son of God.
Mary accepted this message with the words: “Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it to me according to your word.” (Luke 1:38). But Mary’s road ahead was far from easy.
The most unusual child she bore was to be a sign spoken against, as the elder Symeon prophesied when he received Jesus at 40 days in the temple (Luke 2:34).
Mary had to flee her hometown and wander as an alien in unfriendly Egypt to escape the persecution of Herod. Today, we are complaining about occasional police abuses, but consider a king who could send his soldiers to kill all infants under 2 years old.
She watched her son grow in wisdom and stature only to be misunderstood and persecuted by religious authorities and finally abandoned by his disciples and crucified. Her son, who was sinless by nature, and she was the only one who could really tell because she was also sinless by grace.
This long-suffering mother was finally about to die when she was approximately 60 years old. It was only then that God truly restored her life by granting her the honor she deserved.
Not only was she surrounded by the 12 apostles, but her divine Son came down from heaven to embrace her most pure soul and lift it up to its proper place, at his right hand, above all saints, above all the angelic hosts.
Once again, why are these things relevant to us today? The answer is that Mary is not just the mother of God, but also our mother.
There is no one closer to Jesus, no one that Jesus respects and listens to more. And she is always interceding for those who ask for her help, hence especially in hard times like today, she can be our best hope for healing and justice, for a better tomorrow.
Most Holy Theotokos, save us!
The Rev. Costin Popescu is pastor of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
