In the Spirit: Our relationship with truth

What is truth? Philosophers, theologians, scientists, psychologists and many others have been wrestling with the subject of truth throughout human history, yet it seems that we still don’t have a definitively agreed upon true answer to the question of truth.
I have been reflecting on our relationship to truth quite a bit as I have watched and listened to the ways that we speak about information and perspectives of those who differ from us.
Social media, TV news stations, and even public statements by government leaders are filled with dismissive terms such as “fake news,” “liberal or conservative propaganda,” “alternative facts,” “conspiracy theories” and the old standard “lies.” It would seem that truth has a lot to do with what tribe we identify with and which sources of information we trust to provide us with the truth.
It makes sense that we understand something to be true if we hear it from someone we trust. The word “truth” is rooted in Old English and is very much related to the word “trust.”
This is evident in the ways that we speak about true friends or our true love. Our “betrothed” is the person we are in a trusting, faithful covenant with as we promise to marry them. So, truth, in many ways, is more about trustworthiness and faithfulness than it is about provable facts. This raises the question of how we can be trustworthy and faithful to one another as we engage in dialogue around our differing information and perspectives.
As we have been responding to the pandemic, if we are being true to the feelings deep within us, we have been individually and collectively afraid, uncertain and confused. We have been grieving losses of pre-social distancing life, and we have been anxious to get back to life as we once knew it.
In times of fear and uncertainty, it is a perfectly natural human response to try to make sense of the situation by getting to the “truth” behind what is going on. We want certainty. We want security. Unfortunately, if we can’t admit that we don’t have all of the answers, we can turn to unhealthy behaviors of blaming others or defending the things that we want to believe as the only possible truth.
As we continue to journey together in these uncertain times, I would invite us to think about the ways that we engage one another. When someone shares information or perspectives that we disagree with, perhaps rather than dismissing what they say or attacking their character, we can think about how we can be true, loving and kind to them.
Perhaps, we can be true to our own character and treat others in the ways that we would hope to be treated rather than trying to shut them down. Perhaps, if we ask them why the information they shared is meaningful to them or why they thought it was important to share, we might learn that they are acting in response to feelings of fear, anxiety, grief or confusion.
Perhaps, if we don’t get hung up arguing about whose information is true, we can get a bit deeper in trustworthy dialogue. Then, perhaps this true dialogue will bring us to places of compassion, empathy and cooperative ways forward as we discover the truth that we are all afraid, confused, uncertain and grieving.
I invite us to be true to one another in our love, kindness and mutual respect, because the truth is, we are all in this together.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
