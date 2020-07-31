In the Spirit: Overcoming obstacles during difficult times

There is a well-known piece of rabbinic wisdom that gets handed down to many new clergy. It goes, “When you take over a pulpit, don’t change anything the first year.”
In the coming weeks, I will be celebrating my one-year anniversary as the congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim. Over the first eight months of my tenure, I tried not to change too much and stayed within the comfort zone of the congregation.
But over the past four months, I, along with religious leaders of all faiths, have dealt with changes to practically every aspect of our communal life, including prayer services, educational and social programming, and even administrative work.
Last week, amid these changes, the Jewish community passed an annual milestone in our cyclical calendar of weekly Torah portions: We completed the Book of Numbers and moved on to the Book of Deuteronomy.
Our custom when we complete a Book of the Torah is for everyone to say, “Chazak, chazak, venitchazek”— “Be strong, be strong, we will be strong.”
Collectively, we declare our strength — the strength of our community, the strength of our faith and the strength to work together to improve our world.
As our society continues to be devastated by the coronavirus and we continue to grapple with issues of systemic social and racial injustice, we have needed to call on these reserves of strength more than ever before.
Therefore, I choose to focus on the last Hebrew word in this declaration — “venitchazek,” we will be strong. It is only by facing these difficult challenges together that we can muster the necessary strength to move forward.
I see this happening in our congregation, as well as houses of worship throughout our community, and in the work of the Newburyport Human Rights Commission, as we strive to make sure our community members are cared for and we engage in dialogue that can be uncomfortable, but is vital in recognizing the injustices around us.
As August begins, the Jewish community is grappling with another benchmark in our calendar — keeping our physical doors closed for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the Jewish High Holidays, the spiritual high points of the Jewish calendar.
Due to state regulations, but more importantly, in accordance with the Jewish principal of prioritizing health and life above all else, we made the difficult decision to hold our High Holiday services online.
There are tremendous opportunities that arise with these challenges. Members who are ill or homebound will be able fully participate. In fact, anyone with an internet connection or a telephone will be able to join.
When I was serving in the Peace Corps in Peru, I would have loved the opportunity to virtually join family and friends for services. Had you told a teenage me that I could tune in from my couch, I think I would have been a lot more eager to “go” to synagogue.
In a discussion in the Talmud about the importance of joining together in physical space for communal prayer, Rabbi Yehoshua ben Levi, a 3rd century scholar in the Land of Israel, taught that “even a barrier of iron does not separate the Jewish people from God in heaven.”
Rabbi Yehoshua certainly had no conception of Zoom. Nonetheless, he recognized that physical barriers cannot impede our spiritual mission to connect with the divine.
We are lucky enough to live in a time when physical barriers don’t impede our ability to connect with each other, either, and in fact, we have more opportunities than ever to come together, transcending physical space, to continue our important work as communities of faith.
