The Passover Seder is full of unique foods and customs, and folks who have never attended a Seder before may find themselves confused.
Rest assured though, these traditions are rooted in the celebration of the holiday and the Exodus story, and some feel particularly resonant in a modern context.
The Seder is the celebratory meal that is the focal point of Passover – an opportunity to tell the story of the Israelite Exodus from Egypt and even reenact parts of it. We eat matzoh – unleavened crackers – in observance of a biblical passage describing the haste with which the Israelites left Egypt: their bread dough didn’t even have time to rise!
We also have a tradition of sitting on pillows and leaning back and to the left. This is an ancient posture of luxury and comfort. Sitting this way symbolizes our ability to sit and eat as free people, compared to the oppression our forebearers experienced under Pharoah.
At the center of the table is the Seder plate, a collection of symbolic foods that signify important themes of the holiday: a sprig of bright green parsley celebrating the rebirth of spring; a shank bone in commemoration of the animal sacrifice that the Israelites offered to protect themselves from the tenth plague; a dish of bitter herbs representing the bitterness of life for the Israelites in Egypt; and a bowl of charoset, a sweet, sticky mixture of apples, nuts, honey and wine, which represents the mortar used in the backbreaking labor the Israelites were forced to complete in Egypt.
I expect most of you have never tasted charoset. I have never encountered it on a store shelf or outside of a Seder. In my opinion, it is the most delicious food we only eat once a year.
Yet the paradox of the charoset – a sweet treat memorializing a bitter experience – challenges us to think more deeply about the complex history and narrative of the Exodus story.
This brings to mind another symbolic action performed at the Seder. As we recount the ten plagues that God unleashed on the Egyptians, we spill a symbolic drop of wine from our cups – one for each plague – to remember the pain and suffering of the Egyptians that resulted from this divine intervention.
Despite the Torah’s view that the plagues were necessary to convince Pharoah to free the Israelites, it’s incumbent on us to recognize the destruction and devastation that the plagues unleashed on Egypt, its people and animals.
There is a famous midrash – an ancient Rabbinic textual interpretation of the Torah – that provides the inspiration for this custom. The writers describe the scene as God and the angels watch the Egyptians flounder in the Red Sea as the Israelites safely reach the far shore and freedom.
The angels want to celebrate and begin to sing a joyous song. God, however, silences them, admonishing, “How can you sing while the Egyptians are drowning?”
Despite the simplified duality of the biblical Exodus story – a stark depiction of good vs evil – we are called to remember that human suffering is never something to be celebrated.
The Passover story teaches us to remain empathetic to the experience of others, even those with whom we find ourselves diametrically opposed.
After all, as Exodus 23:9 reminds us, “You shall not oppress a stranger, for you know the feelings of the stranger, having yourselves been strangers in the land of Egypt.”
As we sit down to the Seder, we lean back in our chairs to appreciate our own freedom and spill drops of wine to ensure we do not overlook the hardships of others.
Alex Matthews is the congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
