In the Spirit: Preserve and strengthen those communal values

It’s not at all unusual for this newspaper to run a story about real estate, development or zoning issues.
What’s going on in the market is a reflection of our towns: People want to live here; supply is short; demand is high; and we need to balance the historical value of our neighborhoods against the needs of our modern communities.
On June 3, one such article caught my eye. Jim Sullivan reported on the preservation restrictions imposed by the Amesbury City Council on the current owners of the former First Methodist Church on Main Street.
According to the article, the council ruled that the exterior of the church building, which was built in 1887, “cannot be dramatically altered while under a historic preservation restriction. [It] also cannot be modified or torn down.”
But the property is zoned for commercial use. Although it will continue to look like a church from the outside, its purpose will almost certainly be incongruous with its appearance. As we undergo the long-awaited process of reentering our sacred spaces for communal worship, this incongruity really struck me.
In Exodus Chapter 25, Verse 8, when commanding Moses and the Israelites to build the Tabernacle, the portable temple that they would carry through the desert to the Promised Land, God says, “and let them make Me a sanctuary, that I may dwell among them.”
Of course, the infinite, noncorporeal God of the Torah can’t be contained in any building, no matter how grandiose. We believe that God is everywhere.
The purpose of a scared space, then, isn’t about containing God within a set of walls, or building God a “house,” it’s about giving humanity a space to connect with God and each other. The verse asks us to make space, physical and emotional space, to let the divine presence into our lives.
Our houses of worship have served that purpose for generations. We gather for prayer, of course. But our buildings are also social hubs and educational centers. We enter them for weddings and for funerals; we celebrate and mourn together.
Through these structures, regardless of their size or grandeur, we invite God into our midst not only with ritual and liturgy, but by creating fellowship among people and fostering communities that strive to commit themselves to the Jewish principle of tikkun olam, making the world a better place.
The former First Methodist Church building is not the first property that will be transformed from sacred space into something more mundane while still maintaining a historic façade. Nor will it be the last. In fact, it’s not an uncommon site in New England, and I will admit it does maintain the architectural beauty and history of our towns and cities.
I hope we don’t lose sight, however, of what gets lost when we place such a high value on preserving the exterior of these sacred spaces and their architectural history without actually honoring their heart and soul.
Our religious values have certainly changed since many of these historic houses of worship (including our own synagogue building, which is a converted Methodist church) were built centuries ago.
But we should still strive to uphold the communal values that are the bedrock of our congregations. As we once again gather in these beautiful spaces, let’s do our utmost to preserve and strengthen them for their historic purpose: to come together as a community and invite God to dwell in our midst.
Alex Matthews is the congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
