The spirit and purpose of Pride needs to continue beyond June as personal and collective responsibility.
This month marks the first Pride Parade and series of events for Pride Month in Newburyport, and what a huge success this has been!
Emerging from the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance, the Newburyport Pride mission statement is to: “Unite, educate, and engage people to support and empower the LGBTQ+ community and our allies with a focus on inclusion.” (newburyportpride.com)
I am grateful for the steps Newburyport Pride, the city and its citizens are taking to create an inclusive community. It feels good to be part of a community taking these steps toward being a more welcoming and inclusive community. But feeling good is not enough.
Feeling good by itself does not create inclusion. We also are asked to change and to truly feel the truth: that we are one community, made richer for our diversity.
This kind of change requires connection and relationship. From that place of connection, we can look around and ask ourselves what needs to change to make room for everyone in our community.
USA Today reports that already this year, 46 states have introduced more than 650 anti-LGBTQ bills. These bills, which especially target young people who are transgender, include proposed bans on medical care and youth sports participation for transgender youths.
Furthermore, they include “Don’t say gay or trans” school censorship laws. Movement Advancement Project (MAP) reports that more than 160 anti-LGBTQ bills specific to schools were introduced early in 2023.
We know anti-trans sentiments also exist in Newburyport and surrounding communities. That is why the spirit and purpose of Pride needs to continue beyond June as personal and collective responsibility.
We are the people responsible for ensuring that Newburyport is a welcoming and inclusive community, one enriched by all forms of diversity including race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, social class, physical attributes, religious and spiritual affiliations, and national origin.
Commitment to inclusion is both a communal and a personal journey. As we get to know one another and appreciate our differences, we grow in our understanding of what it means to be a community and to be a people.
This is, I believe, our civic duty, a responsibility and a privilege. It is a privilege to know and be in relationship with people who have experiences different from own.
It is a privilege to learn about how others make sense of the world, find self-expression, and act on their values. We are richer for being in such relationships.
When we include others in our lives, we are changed for the better. We have a greater understanding of what it means to struggle and to celebrate.
We learn about belief systems, language, and ways of working together that are different from what we have known. We stretch our minds, recognize our biases, and change our ways of thinking and acting. In this way, we can eventually overcome our blind spots and biases.
The late Barbara Gittings, a prominent LGBTQ+ activist, said, “Equality means more than passing laws. The struggle is really won in the hearts and minds of the community, where it really counts.”
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist on Pleasant Street first voted to become a Welcoming Congregation to LGTBQ+ people in 1996.
We renewed that commitment in October 2022, recognizing that hatred and violence against the LGTBQ+ community were only rising.
We were proud to hold a welcoming worship service that was open to people of all faiths during the Newburyport Pride events, and we know that our work must continue.
The Rev. Rebecca M. Bryan is minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport.
