“The next day as they were leaving Bethany, Jesus was hungry. 13 Seeing in the distance a fig tree in leaf, he went to find out if it had any fruit. When he reached it, he found nothing but leaves, because it was not the season for figs. Then he said to the tree, “May no one ever eat fruit from you again.” And his disciples heard him say it.”
Mark 11:12-14
This burst of anger from Jesus is surprising to us – what has this fig tree done? Why be so upset that a tree is not fruiting when it is out of season? What’s going on with Jesus that day? His reaction seems a bit out of proportion to the situation.
This story occurs the day after Jesus entered Jerusalem received as a king, riding on the back of a donkey while the cheering crowds wave palm branches and blanket the road ahead of him with their coats. This seems like a high moment! Jesus rightly would have felt like it was a great day, from our perspective.
After spending the evening outside the city, he and the disciples travel back to Jerusalem – ostensibly to build on this wave of popularity, and yet Jesus is broody and troubled.
He lashes out at the fig tree in a way that seems uncharacteristic to us, but this is only the start. He arrives at the Temple and sees all the Temple-related merchants and businesses that have grown up to cater to religious pilgrims, and he unleashes the rest of his anger.
He turns over tables of merchandise, scattering Temple currency, animals, food – all the while proclaiming that the Temple is to be a house of worship, but instead people have turned it into a “den of thieves,” just an opportunity to get rich.
Just like the fig tree, the temple is not producing fruit – the fruit of worship, repentance and offerings to God. The thing that is supposed to nourish life, to sweeten and strengthen the life of the believer is not doing so.
Indeed, when Jesus and the disciples return from the Temple, they pass by the same fig tree, now dead down to the roots in only a matter of hours. The fig tree is a symbol of the Temple: Time on both have run out.
Jesus’ indictment of the Temple is important instruction to our own houses of worship. What is our fruit? What is the chief end of what we are doing?
Is it the right worship of our creator, a chance to build godly community, to offer opportunities to respond to God’s good gifts with our service and our treasure? Or do we focus on numbers – people and money – or “success” as defined by the world?
We can apply this to ourselves as individuals as well: Our bodies are a temple of the Holy Spirit (I Corinthians 6:19).
What are the fruits of this temple? Are we investing in our connection to God’s presence in our lives? Are we examining the unique gifts and passions God has given us, and testing how they can be in service to God’s work in the world?
Are we attuned to the specifics of our season of life, the responsibilities God has placed before us, and acted as good stewards of these circumstances?
For the fig tree and the Temple, the time had run out. For us, time is a gift.
Especially during the season of preparation for Easter, these 40 days of Lent, let us search ourselves and do our best to ensure we are producing the good fruit of the kingdom of God.
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
