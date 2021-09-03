In the Spirit: 'Real power' leading to lasting transformation

Too often we believe that “might makes right” and that justice means retaliation.
Remember the saying “An eye for an eye will only leave the whole world blind?” So true! Violence always breeds more violence.
Jesus warned his followers that if you live by the sword, you will surely die by the sword.
Yes, I’m reeling in the controversies about Afghanistan. Admittedly not knowing enough about that area of the world, I followed some YouTube suggestions, and happened to see a September 2019 address to the United Nations by Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan.
Who would know Afghanistan better than a neighbor! I was very impressed, as he seemed to speak with much authority and truth. One of the sentences he used several times that rang with truth for me was: “There is no military solution” for the Afghanistan situation ... especially not from outside intervention that was implied.
Like it or not, casualties or not, the people of Afghanistan have the right of self-determination; we cannot police them nor fantasize that we have been nation building. All our presidents have said so: Bush, Obama, Trump and now Biden; there is no one U.S. administration to blame for the violent transition now occurring in Afghanistan.
With the risk of oversimplifying, I recall some basic lessons: Remember the story of the wind and the sun? The wind tries with all its might to make a person take off a jacket, but the sun is the one who succeeds through gradual warming.
Or how about the bird in the hand ... that might stay and even eat seeds from your hand; but try to hold the bird, and it will struggle to fly away. Methods of force may work in the short term, but are never lasting. People under oppression or dominance of any sort will eventually rebel to get free.
I love the words of Martin Luther’s great hymn “A Mighty Fortress” where, speaking of evil (or the devil), he pens that, “One little word shall fell (him.)”
Yes, the pen is mightier than the sword; good is stronger than evil, and speaking truth can move mountains. I was told of an adolescent bully who one day was beating and bloodying some scrawny kid.
One onlooker, with some trepidation, yet with some righteous anger, approached and told the bully to stop and back off ... and he did! The power of words ... a few little words that were good and right, naturally confirmed by the crowd, were enough to “fell” that bully.
We have to have faith that words of truth and efforts to make peace can have more durable power to create just societies than military and police power. Yes, the latter are necessary, but only as temporal measures.
Societies, both local and worldwide, must be formed and sustained by understanding and trust, with good dialogue for nonviolent conflict resolution.
I believe Prime Minister Imran Khan also said some very true words about our Western misunderstanding of the region. He noted that the term “Islamic terrorist” really is an unfortunate and prejudiced contradiction in terms.
He reminded us there are terrorists in all religions, and insisted that his country does not condone making safe havens for them. He underscored that the root of the word "Islam" means peace, and that genuine Islam will always work toward a more just society.
Real power, to change societies for the better, is never found in totalitarian governments, nor in trying to police other nations.
Real power, for lasting transformation, is found in persuasion, truth telling and peacemaking, settling disputes through skillful dialogue.
The Rev. Ross Varney is pastor of Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.