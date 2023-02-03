Last Sunday, the worship service at my church felt more like life before COVID than at any time since the start of the pandemic.
Not “back to normal.” Life never goes backward and identifying a specific moment as “normal” is tricky, even treacherous. But I experienced a powerful feeling, something that isn’t seen and can’t be counted.
Yes, attendance numbers have increased for the last few weeks and many activities for fellowship, spiritual growth and community service are happening again. Worship, enhanced by wonderful music, is lively and upbeat. But there was something more and I wasn’t the only one to feel it.
Several people contacted the office to say how good they felt after Sunday’s service. They also experienced something that they hadn’t felt for a long time.
One person said that everyone seemed friendlier. Another person said that it felt lighter – after so many weeks of worry and anxiety – the atmosphere felt less stressful. I realized that we are engaged in the work of rebuilding our relationships and practices as we continue to gather each week. We are casting off fear.
Since the start of the pandemic in January 2020, we have all lived with many kinds of fear, especially the overwhelming fear of the unknown.
We’ve been afraid of getting sick and afraid of infecting other people. We have feared the death of loved ones. We’ve been afraid of long-term illness. We have been afraid to go to work and afraid of losing our jobs. We have feared that we would be working remotely for the rest of our lives. At various times, I have felt one or another of these fears over the last three years.
Fear and anxiety feed on each other. Sadly, we live in a society where these normal human sentiments are exploited and manipulated. Our culture has been awash in fear as we faced a public health crisis without precedent in our lifetimes. Recently, I learned about a surprising side effect of the public health precautions.
Six feet is the distance when we become aware of another person’s presence, even if we can’t see them. That’s also the distance we were asked to keep apart as an element of social distancing. To mitigate the spread of disease, we lost touch with each other – both physically and that ephemeral experience of knowing another person is there.
To use a biological metaphor for our social body – the nerve endings, tendons and muscles of our social body atrophied during the isolation that we used to protect each other from illness.
Today, the COVID virus is still here; people still get sick, some seriously. But the overall public health picture is much better because vaccines and treatments have diminished the most serious risks.
At Central, we continue to pay attention to public health concerns, but broadcasting the worship service has become routine and we provide masks for anyone who wants to wear them. We are also doing the work of rebuilding the relationships that add meaning and care in our lives.
What I see at Central is not unique – similar processes are taking place in congregations and community organizations across all our communities. We are exercising the muscles and tendons that build community, sensing each other’s presence and reestablishing our relationships.
Most of us know that it takes time to get back in shape when we return to the gym after any interruption to our exercise routines. That’s the place we find our social body in this post-isolation world.
Although the process is slow, there are some days when a good workout just feels great!
The Rev. Christopher Ney is pastor of Central Congregational Church in Newburyport.
