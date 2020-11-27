In the Spirit: Reflecting on gratitude and hope

I am writing this column just a few days before Thanksgiving. By the time it is published, Thanksgiving will have passed, and I will be settling into the first weeks of the beginning of the Christian calendar as Advent begins.
So, there are two big themes that are on my heart this holiday season that I would like to reflect on here.
Thanksgiving, of course, offers us a time to give thanks for all the goodness in our lives, so I have been thinking about the theme of gratitude. The season of Advent, for Christians, is a season of looking forward to what is to come, and as we look forward, we focus on the theme of hope.
So, in the midst of this holiday season that is being shaped in so many ways by the COVID-19 pandemic and other societal issues, I would like to invite us to take some time to reflect on gratitude and hope.
It may be tempting to spend this holiday season focusing on the things that we don’t have or the ways that we are not able to celebrate as we would like to.
Perhaps, our finances are stretched, we are unable to gather to celebrate with loved ones, or the isolation that we feel is becoming even more difficult as the days grow darker and colder.
In one way or another, we are probably all experiencing some kind of loss or grief. While it is healthy to name the things that are weighing on our hearts, it may not be as healthy to exclusively focus on the things that we don’t have or the things we can’t do.
If our attention is only on those things, we can become bitter, angry, jealous and overwhelmed with stress. This is where practicing gratitude comes in.
Naming and expressing thanks for the things we are grateful for in our lives can help us to live with more joy, encourage us to share what we have with others, and reduce our overall stress level.
Do you take time out of your day to intentionally give thanks for the things you are grateful for? Perhaps, this is through a gratitude journal or prayers of thanksgiving before meals. If practicing gratitude has not been a part of your daily life, I invite you to give it a try and see if your outlook on your situation changes.
Gratitude helps us to have a more positive perspective on our current situation, while hope helps us to look forward with the expectation that things will be even better. One of the things that I have had to keep reminding myself as the pandemic continues to impact so many aspects of my life is that it will not be like this forever.
Some of us may be trying to hold things together in a way that is unsustainable. Savings may be running out, our energy might be totally drained, and the cumulative stress coming at us from all angles might feel like it is impossible to overcome.
Hope says that the way things are today are not the way they will always be. Hope says that something better is coming. Hope says, yes this is unsustainable, but it won’t last forever.
So, as I remind myself, I want to remind you all that you are doing great and it will get better.
Even when it feels like this is a time when everything is falling apart, perhaps taking some time to give thanks for what we have and to look forward with hope will help us all move forward in joy together.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
