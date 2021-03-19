In the Spirit: Remembering a gifted poet, 'maverick' and 'game changer'

Does the name Phillis Wheatley ring a bell? In honor of Black History Month (February) and Women’s History Month (March), I thought I would share with you Ms. Wheatley’s story.
Ms. Wheatley was a bit of a maverick, a bit of a game changer, with her intellectual prowess and poetry. She was not only the first woman poet to publish a book from the Americas, she was also the first Black woman – in 1773! She went against the grain of so much of her society!
The Poetry Foundation.org says this about her:
“Educated and enslaved in the household of prominent Boston commercialist John Wheatley, lionized in New England and England, with presses in both places publishing her poems, and paraded before the new republic’s political leadership and the old empire’s aristocracy, Wheatley was the abolitionists’ illustrative testimony that blacks could be both artistic and intellectual. Her name was a household word among literate colonists and her achievements a catalyst for the fledgling antislavery movement.”
The Wheatleys (for whom Phillis was named when she was purchased from a ship at age 8) saw her gifts soon after her arrival and taught her to read and write in English, and then they continued to support her writing and creativity.
Her poems included musings about her faith and what she saw in the world around her. In addition to poetry, Wheatley wrote letters to political leadership trying to sway various institutions, including slavery.
Two of the greatest influences on Phillis Wheatley’s thought and poetry were the Bible and 18th century evangelical Christianity.
She often spoke in explicit biblical language designed to move church members to decisive action. For instance, these bold lines in her poetic eulogy to Gen. David Wooster castigate patriots who confess Christianity yet oppress her people:
But how presumptuous shall we hope to find
Divine acceptance with the Almighty mind
While yet o deed ungenerous they disgrace
And hold in bondage Afric: blameless race
Let virtue reign and then accord our prayers
Be victory ours and generous freedom theirs.
I get a feeling I would have really liked this Phillis Wheatley had we lived in the same century! How about you? To learn more, just plug her name into your favorite search engine. Happy reading!
And May God bless you and keep you safe.
The Rev. Holly Sawyer Brauner is the pastor of First Congregational Church of Georgetown.
