This is the season of lights. Hanukkah, winter solstice, Christmas and Kwanzaa all remind us of the promise of light, against all odds.
We are drawn toward light and long for its promises of hope, reconciliation and peace to be true. This year, especially, we live in a collective holding on for the light: for an end of the pandemic, a return to national unity and a recommitment to social justice.
I thought I was alone in my desire to get our holiday lights out early this year, even before Thanksgiving. It turns out that doctors encouraged people to do just that — to hang the lights, make festive the streets and homes, and spread good cheer.
People have responded. Christmas tree farms are bustling with more activity than normal. Decorated trees, large and small, are visible in many windows as if each decoration, light and candle is saying, “You are not alone; we are in this together.”
People drive up and down streets to admire houses adorned by wreathes on doorways, candlelight in windows and snowmen on lawns.
You can visit drive-thru light extravaganzas in Haverhill and Gillette Stadium; the reimagined SeaFestival of Trees and storefronts in Newburyport, Salisbury and Hampton Falls displaying decorated trees; and, of course, the magic of Market Square and the surrounding stores in beautiful downtown Newburyport.
Churches, including the First Religious Society, have electric candles lit in their windows, extending the warmth of community even as we are not gathering in large groups.
Hanukkah took on heightened meaning this year, reminding us of the oil that burned unceasingly for eight days and the Jews who rededicated the Second Temple in Jerusalem after it was desecrated by the Seleucids. People turned to its message of hope against all odds, perseverance and rededication, the meaning of the word "Hanukkah."
Kwanzaa, an African-American and Pan-African holiday celebrated by millions throughout the world, will be celebrated this year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Developed in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, as a response to the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles, the holiday celebrates African culture and what it means to be African.
The Kwanzaa celebration affirms seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. As part of the weeklong festival, seven candles are lit, one for each of the principles.
The symbol of Unitarian Universalism is a flaming chalice. We light a chalice to start every worship service and every time, we gather for church programming or business.
The ritual of the chalice was developed by Hans Deutsch in 1941 during World War II as a symbol for the Unitarian Service Committee, whose members were helping to move Jews out of occupied lands to safety.
The Rev. Susan Ritchie says this of its current role: “It suggests the transformations that take place when we are held within religious community. When we light the chalice in worship, we illuminate a world that we feel called upon to serve with love and a sense of justice.”
For decades, and over the last nine months especially, the kindling flame has been to me a source of strength and a reminder that we are all connected, in our church, in the larger community, and with the Earth.
However we experience light, it is all around us. In these darkest of days and these challenging times, I urge to you see that light as a reminder of our interconnectedness and a call for unity.
We can choose to turn toward the light and, in doing so, be made more whole. Happy holidays!
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan is minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, in Newburyport.
