In the Spirit: Respectful listening and healing

In this country which is divided and polarized over so many fundamental issues, how do we interact if at all, with those with whom we disagree?
Is there anything in our spiritual traditions that might help us find an answer? That is the issue I have been grappling with for some time and would like to share some of my thoughts with you at this time.
I have been a Quaker all of my life and thus I turn to Quakerism for help in this matter. Quakerism is an optimistic religion.
Quakers believe there is an “inner light” that of God or of the divine spirit in everyone. This idea is closely related to the idea of a common or shared humanity among all individuals.
Common humanity and the idea of an inner light both provide a powerful potential basis for meaningful interaction with others. Quakerism seeks to help us recognize and act upon this.
I would like to focus on the Quaker commitment to respectful listening. Respectful listening is an essential yet often taken for granted component of our human interactions. I suspect that most of us assume we are good listeners, but how many of us have spent time thinking about what good listening is and how we go about practicing it?
One of the primary purposes of respectful listening is to genuinely understand what the individual you are interacting with is talking about and why he/she believes it.
Do you indicate your interest in the subject and pay close attention to what is being said? Do you have questions that help the person you are interacting with develop his/her ideas? Is your manner open and receptive? Are you a fair, empathetic and encouraging listener?
It is important to keep in mind that respectful listening is a two-way process. You are focused on understanding what the individual you are talking with is saying and why, but how does the other person perceive you?
Why are you showing interest in his/her ideas and opinions? The other person may feel you are judgmental or condescending or impatient.
If that is the case, effective communication will be diminished. If, however, you make him/her relax and feel comfortable, it obviously will improve the exchange of ideas. It is important to probe your own behavior and how you are coming across to the other person as you listen.
Another purpose of the kind of listening I am suggesting is that it may be a step toward healing. Healing is clearly a necessary but challenging process. By interacting with those with whom we disagree and seeking to understand their thoughts and why they believe them, we are initiating the process.
If we can indeed listen carefully and with respect, we can begin to strengthen our communications. And if things go well we might, at least in some cases, even be able to develop meaningful relationships that could put us on the path to heal the divisions so evident in our society.
There are, of course, risks in following the path I am suggesting. We may simply fail no matter how good our intentions.
We may have to agree simply to disagree. Yet there is great strength in the recognition of our common humanity and for Quakers an inner light in everyone.
As George Fox, one of the original founders of Quakerism, said several centuries ago: “Walk cheerfully over the world answering that of God in everyone.”
Sam Baily is a member of the Amesbury Friends (Quaker) Meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.