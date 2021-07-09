In the Spirit: Rip currents and rainfall

I’ve been seeing news bits about rip currents at our local beaches in late June, with an uptick in swimmers needing rescue as they nearly get swept out to sea, unaware of just how far they have been pulled until they try to swim to shore.
Having experienced this myself once years ago, I can still remember the rising panic and fatigue as my companions talked me through how to swim out of and around the powerful current.
These days, I cautiously approach the ocean shoreline when venturing past knee-high water. I get mesmerized by the rhythmic roar of waves crashing on a windy day, and as I watch the sea foam slowly seeping into the sand, making way for the next wave.
What a gift we have to live near this awe-inspiring, beautiful and powerful part of our natural world.
In the Christian tradition, we read in scripture (Genesis 1) of the formation of the Earth from a "formless void" with God’s spirit blowing in, making the earth and separating it from the ocean, making sky and clouds that give us rain.
Many other ancient cultures have similar stories of how the Earth came to be: ocean, sky, earth, humans, animals, sea creatures — all with water as the source of life for all. From whatever perspective or faith tradition, it is possible to imagine how these stories came to be when standing on the beach on a windy day.
The ocean, waves, beauty and power, demand our respect as well as awe. Rip currents can serve as a reminder of just how much we need to stay in balance with the rest of creation. We can’t swim against such a current, we can swim across it and alongside it, with respect for its power.
Creation works best when we are in balance — oceans, sky, rain, wind and all fellow creatures. According to Christian tradition (back to Genesis 1), we are stewards of the land, the sea and all creatures. Stewards — tending to and caring for that which we see around us.
Old translations of scripture have used the word “dominion” or “dominate” the Earth. However, a better translation is that we are “responsible” for the care as stewards. Not to dominate, but to care for, with great respect. Without respect for its power, and its nature, we have messed with nature.
As we continue to better understand climate change, rising seas, more tumultuous storms, of rain or snow, we can and must consider how to put ourselves back in balance as stewards, responsible for the care of the Earth.
Is it my imagination, or have rainstorms become more severe in recent years? The recent storm last week, with its thunder and lightning, and downpours flooded many roads and pathways.
The rain as such, like a rip current, is also demanding our respect. We pine for it on increasingly hot summer days, and as we watch it wash down our streets, clearing gutters and clogging drains with debris (much of that debris is human-created trash).
The power of water to pull someone out to sea or push us and our stuff out of the way demand that we pay attention. Water also has the power to cleanse and refresh, and to bring life.
Without it, where are we? With respect, we are called to walk alongside, care deeply for our creation, and find balance with what some call Mother Nature, Mother Earth.
The Rev. Holly S. Brauner is pastor of First Congregational Church of Georgetown.
