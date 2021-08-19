In the Spirit: Seeing, feeling the pain and presence of God

One night last week, I had trouble reading my book.
I adjusted the lamp. I shifted around but it didn’t help. I decided to call it quits and took off my glasses to put them away.
When I opened the case, I was surprised to find that the glasses that I needed to be wearing for reading were inside. No wonder I couldn’t see.
I need special glasses in order to see things clearly. This reality made me think that followers of Jesus also need special glasses. Not rose-colored glasses that tint and make things softer and easier but the kind of glasses that were in my case — the ones that show us the reality of the world.
Raw and real. Fragile, mystical and broken. To see, literally or metaphorically, what is. The beauty and mystery of the tides and the data describing the rising sea level.
The soft, crinkled fingers of an infant. The calloused, arthritic hands of an elder. The person reveling in solitude and the person breaking in isolation.
Church is called to be fully aware of the realities of the world in which we live and those realities have plenty of pain. We see it and feel it, the pain and the presence of God in whatever is.
God whose love resurrects. God whose love is infinite and eternal. God, who frees captives from the bonds of slavery, escorts and stays close through the journey to a new home.
If the mystery of God is hard see, then we can look toward Jesus and see what love in flesh looks like, acts like, offers and heals.
Jesus of radical and inclusive love. Jesus, who was fully aware of the power and reach of empire and chose to live love and justice with all the risk and cost that brought.
Jesus, who was fully aware of the hunger of the world and took consistent action to feed that hunger with compassion and love — sometimes in the form of food, sometimes in the form of prayer, sometimes in the form of teaching. Jesus saw the world as it was and didn’t run from the hurt and oppression but entered into it.
There is a history of Christian preachers promoting positive thinking and a prosperity gospel. The Magic Kingdom with Jesus at the front of the parade. They may be seeking to help people but from this preacher’s perspective, missing the mark and avoiding the reality of pain and the reality of struggle in the human condition.
Life is hard. Challenges are many. God’s kingdom has not yet come on earth. You don’t need me to make a list for you.
My Christian tradition, like the great, enduring faith traditions of the world, does not deny broken. We see it, name it and face it, together as a community and together with God.
We have a sacred story that names the pain and declares the pain does not have the last word. We have practices that support us in the dark night. We lament. We trust the healing power of community and God.
We believe that there is a way through. Our lament is not a declaration of despair. Our lament is the naming of what is real and hard, a naming in the light and promise of God who is our help in ages past and our hope for years to come.
God who created and is recreating. God who resurrects and disrupts the powers and principalities. God who gives us the courage to look at what is and be honest about it. God who gives us words to name the hurt and hope to get through it.
We see the world as it is. We lament what is broken. We trust the power of transforming love.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson is pastor of Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury.
