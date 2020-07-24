In the Spirit: Sitting with the pain of loss

These are challenging times for us all, especially churches. The coronavirus pandemic made us give up the very defining essence of spiritual community: gathering together.
Some of us have come up with creative workarounds: meeting outdoors in parking lots, having services at drive-ins, increasing the number of services or roping off pews in order to maintain safe social distancing.
But now with the staggering rise of new cases across the nation, as well as increasing reports of churches that reopened "safely" and congregants still contracted the virus, it would seem that our best efforts are struggling to mitigate the contagion.
Some states are already shutting down certain businesses again, and churches might be next. This is very disappointing to say the least.
For so many of us, church was the antidote to our isolation and loneliness in pre-COVID times. While online services have allowed the spiritual education and inspiration elements to continue, they will never replace the feeling and experience of meeting in person. We are social creatures, and church was our gathering ground.
For the last few weeks, I have been giving a sermon series called “Advice from the Heart” (Watch on Unity On The River YouTube channel).
The talks are based on material from the book “When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times” by world-renowned American-Tibetan Budhhist nun and author Pema Chödrön.
Although originally published 24 years ago, I believe the book was written for a time such as this. She reminds us that as long as we wish for our experience to be anything different from what it is in any given moment, we will experience suffering.
She also invites us to observe how we respond in the face of obstacles. Do we close down or open up? Do we harden or soften our heart? Do we become resentful or practice forgiveness? Do we pull back or fully allow whatever comes up?
Without question, we miss fellowship with our church family so much that it hurts. We want to do whatever we can, even risk our health and life, to stop the pain.
And it is our addiction to avoiding the pain of life's obstacles that robs us of the opportunity for deeper spiritual awakening and transcendence. We have been gifted with an opportunity we would probably not have taken for ourselves: to sit with the pain of loss for an undetermined amount of time.
When we sit with pain, letting the feelings arise and dissipate in their own time, not wishing for them to go away, we eventually uncover and learn more about ourselves. We learn to be at peace with ourselves, and with all the unpredictableness around us.
We see everything as an opportunity to deepen our awareness, and experience more of that which lies beyond our fears, worries, and anxieties: pure peace and love, more well-known as God.
To know ourselves is to know God, and, as Pema Chödrön writes, “Whether we experience what happens to us as obstacle and enemy or as teacher and friend depends entirely on our perception of reality. It depends on our relationship with ourselves.”
The Rev. Ogun Holder is the minister of Unity on the River in Amesbury.
